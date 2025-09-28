Victor Wembanyama Primed for Historic NBA Return After Injury Recovery
SAN ANTONIO — Mitch Johnson was the first to see how badly Victor Wembanyama itched to be back on the court.
"He's doing very well," the then-acting coach said several times following Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis diagnosis. "I think he would've wanted to be out on the court to block some shots and make some buckets for us."
He certainly did; ever the visionary, he kept composed. Even if it meant missing out on basketball for the better part of five months.
“We’re taking our time,” the San Antonio Spurs star said of his recovery at the end of the regular season. “I’m neither late nor early. It’s a process.”
At NBA 2K26 Summer League — a month following the Frenchman's trip to China to train with Shaolin monks — Wembanyama received the best news he could have: he'd been given the "green light" to return to the court with training camp on the horizon.
"Phew," he told L'Équipe's Maxime Aubin after he received the news. "I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!”
READ MORE: Luke Kornet Searching for 'Optimal Way' with Spurs
Before being sidelined, Wembanyama appeared in 46 games for San Antonio. The 7-foot-4 center averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field.
Wembanyama was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but fell short of the NBA's newly required 65-game threshold.
Next season, the Spurs hope his health is a non-factor.
"It just simplifies the game," Spurs guard Stephon Castle said of Wembanyama's on-court impact. "On offense and defense ... it's like night and day. Just having him healthy this year is going to be a big change, for sure."
As a rookie, Wembanyama took the league by storm. His height all-but guaranteed him a spot among the league's best shot blockers; his offensive potential has since earned him a projected top-five ranking in the NBA. And with seven All-NBA votes to his name, his ceiling is rising.
Even his newest teammates can tell.
Offensively, I like to use the word 'gravity,'" Spurs rookie Carter Bryant said of Wembanyama. "He takes all of the gravity in the room."
What’s to be Expected of Wembanyama?
If Wembanyama meets the 65-game threshold next season, it'll likely mark his first Defensive Player of the Year Award since he was drafted in 2023. Beyond that, the center is primed for a second NBA All-Star appearance and an All-NBA nod — all trophies Wembanyama can stash away.
READ MORE:How Wembanyama Finds Beauty in Simplicity
If he had his druthers, San Antonio's team awards would outnumber those he's set to earn as a third-year superstar.
"It's no secret that it's very hard to win a ring," Wembanyama said as a rookie, "but I'm patient. I know it will happen at one point or another."
The Spurs, still searching for their first playoff berth since 2019, have weapons in spades to call upon. Between their pair of rookies, Castle, Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, Mitch Johnson's roster for Year 1 of his head coaching career is talent-ridden.
As lucky as San Antonio has been over the last few seasons, it hopes that carries over into its quest for Western Conference contention.
And Wembanyama hopes his premonition comes true.
"You've got to be smart," Bryant said, "but ... knowing you have a monster back there behind you that is going to deter everything from the front of the rim, it gives (you) an opportunity to be an elite defender.
"Him being that type of player, it's going to open up so many opportunities for ... so many guys on this roster to grow,"