'Short-Term Memory': Spurs Get Big Lift from Stephon Castle in Emphatic Victory
Stephon Castle's rookie season has fit the definition of up-and-down to a tee up to this point in the season. On Tuesday night, it was up.
The rookie point guard poured in 15 points, four rebounds and four assists in San Antonio's 122-86 win over the LA Clippers and finished with a plus-18 rating on the night. His 3-point shot still isn't falling at the clip he would probably like, as he went 0-3 from behind the arc, but his athleticism and finishing ability earned him six trips to the charity stripe, where he made five attempts.
After the game, San Antonio Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson spoke about Castle's impact on the game.
"I thought he had a very mature response to what happened in Minnesota," Johnson said, referring to the rookie's eight-minute, zero-point performance. "I thought he looked great.
"I'm very happy with his response to ... a rough patch."
READ MORE: Old As They Feel, Spurs Still Experiencing Growing Pains
Castle finished the team's previous game against Minnesota 0-for-1 from the field and committed four turnovers in less than 10 minutes of play. Castle said himself that he took pride in his bounce back efforts against the Clippers.
"Yeah, having short term memory, whether it's a good game or a bad game, you're going to be on guys' scouting report," said Castle. "(They're going to be) guarding you certain ways. Sometimes it's not going to be your night. Sometimes you're going to play and sometimes you're not."
Castle and Co. closed out 2024 with a winning record, if only just, at 17-16, placing them in the ninth slot in the Western Conference for the time being.
If San Antonio can keep mixing the magic sauce, with the eventual re-addition of Gregg Popovich, a playoff push is well within the picture for the young Spurs unit.
"Staying ready is a skill that you've got to have in the NBA," the rookie said.