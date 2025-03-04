Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Nets
Ending their annual Rodeo Road Trip with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies was a much-needed dose of momentum for the San Antonio Spurs, but it was short-lived.
Sunday night, the Spurs played host to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a matchup missing both Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. The former will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
Unfortunately for San Antonio, that includes Tuesday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.
Per the Spurs' official injury report, Wembanyama, Riley Minix and Charles Bassey will sit out against the Nets — Bassey still dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee — while Stephon Castle is questionable with a sprained left thumb.
The Nets' availability report is as follows:
- De'Anthony Melton - OUT (ACL Tear)
- Noah Clowney - OUT (Left Ankle; Sprain)
- Kendall Brown - OUT (Two-Way)
- Tosan Evbuomwan - OUT (Two-Way)
Nic Claxton, who had been dealing with a broken nose, will be available, adding to the size disparity plaguing the Spurs since Bassey went down following Wembanyama's diagnosis.
Mitigating that issue will be atop the list of concerns for San Antonio heading into its second straight contest. If it's able to, another dose of momentum might be in the cards.
If not? The Spurs will fall further out of the playoff picture.
Tipoff between the Spurs and Nets from Frost Bank Center is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
