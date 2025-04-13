Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Raptors
At long last, the final game of the San Antonio Spurs' second season with Victor Wembanyama has arrived. They're playing host to the Toronto Raptors Sunday afternoon.
They'll also have a limited roster.
San Antonio will be without a slew of key players for various reasons. De'Aaron Fox, who hasn't played since March 12, will be OUT while still recovering from a surgery he underwent in Los Angeles to repair ligament damage in his left pinkie. Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell, dealing with lower back spams and left ankle soreness, respectively, will also sit.
Victor Wembanyama joins that group on the OUT list, as he is still recovering from deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. He's been sidelined since Feb. 20.
Wembanyama appeared in 46 games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but now falls short of the newly required 65-game threshold.
On the other side, the Raptors will also field a skeleton crew. Their availability report is as follows:
- Chris Bouncer – QUESTIONABLE (Undisclosed Illness)
- RJ Barrett – OUT (Rest)
- Ulrich Chomche – OUT (Right Knee; Partial Proximal MCL Tear)
- Gradey Dick – OUT (Right Knee; Bone Bruise)
- Brandon Ingram – OUT (Left Ankle; Sprain)
- Jakob Poeltl – OUT ( Right Hand; MCP Joint Contusion)
- Ja'Kobe Walter – OUT (Unspecified)
- Immanuel Quickley – OUT (Rest)
- Jared Rhoden – OUT (Right Shoulder; Sprain)
Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Sunday's matchup, so not much will be at stake. That doesn't mean it won't be competitive, however.
Especially not with Chris Paul set to play his 82nd game of the season.
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 3:30 p.m. EST.
