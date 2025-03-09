Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Timberwolves
The San Antonio Spurs are heading to Minnesota to take on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves this Sunday.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams and all three games had one common theme behind them for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama was a top contributor for the team if not the highest contributor in all three of the prior games.
In the most recent meeting on December 29, Wembanyama dropped 34 points. 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal. Needless to say, his production has been immeasurable and unfortunately for the Spurs, they will have to go without him in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
The Spurs released their injury report and officially listed Victor as OUT due to deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder. This will have the Spurs' star big man sidelined for the remainder of the season as it will take months for recovery.
The Spurs will need to rally behind their newest addition, De'Aaron Fox, in hopes that he will be able to pick up the scoring load in Victor's absence for the foreseeable future.
The season series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Timberwolves, so a win here for the Spurs would split the season series between the two teams.
The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off Sunday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
