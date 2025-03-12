Victor Wembanyama's Injury Status for Spurs-Mavericks
Breaking a three-game losing streak won't be an easy task for the San Antonio Spurs, no matter how depleted their opponent.
As Mitch Johnson and Co. prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their back-to-back series, they'll once again be without Victor Wembanyama, who's been out since Feb. 20.
Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder upon returning from the NBA's All-Star Break in San Francisco.
"His arm didn't feel completely normal," Johnson explained. "It was our medical staff. They looked into it, and that's how we got here."
Without its star, San Antonio has gone 3-8, including a loss to the Mavericks on Monday to mark its third straight. Unsurprisingly, levels of optimism have seemingly declined with regard to team discourse. Chris Paul initially claimed that making a run at the postseason was the agreed-upon plan, but now sitting 5 1/2 games behind the No. 10 seed, that's become a reach goal.
Still, the Spurs must like their chances against a team also missing both of its stars.
Anthony Davis is still dealing with a left adductor strain he sustained in early February during his first appearance for Dallas following the Luka Dončić trade, while Kyrie Irving is set to miss his sixth game since tearing his ACL against the Kings nine days ago.
Additionally, the Mavericks will be without Daniel Gafford, Jaden Hardy, Dereck Lively II, Kai Jones, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Dante Exum, Brandon Williams, and P.J. Washington are all questionable.
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.
