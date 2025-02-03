Victor Wembanyama's Injury Status for Spurs vs Grizzlies
While the behind-the-scenes process continues for the trade landing Victor Wembanyama a second star in De'Aaron Fox, the San Antonio Spurs are in Memphis for a road game against the Grizzlies.
"It's a good challenge," Spurs veteran Harrison Barnes said during shootaround. "Memphis is a team we've struggled against, but there's a good opportunity tonight to get a win."
San Antonio is coming off a loss at home to the Miami Heat without Wembanyama, who was dealing with an illness and is now looking to get right in the first of six straight road games to kick off their annual Rodeo Road Trip.
Turns out, the Spurs might be without their star once again.
Victor Wembanyama is again listed as questionable as he recovers from illness. San Antonio Express-News reporter Jeff McDonald reported that the 21-year-old is "feeling better" as of Monday, but an official call on his status has yet to be made.
Currently, the Spurs sit at the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference with a 21-25 record — two games behind the Sacramento Kings for the final Play-In Spot as the All-Star Break draws closer.
If Wembanyama sits out again, it'll mark his seventh missed game this season and second straight. If he makes his return, the Spurs' chances at a win significantly increase. That's the hope, anyway.
Spurs and Grizzlies are set to tipoff from FedExForum at 8 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
De'Aaron Fox Makes Announcement After Trade to Spurs
NBA Fans React to De'Aaron Fox Trade to San Antonio Spurs
Spurs Coach Reacts to Devastating NBA Star Dejounte Murray Injury