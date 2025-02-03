Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's Injury Status for Spurs vs Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs could be without their star for a second straight game Monday evening

Matt Guzman

Jan 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the second half against the LA Clippers at Frost Bank Center.
Jan 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the second half against the LA Clippers at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the behind-the-scenes process continues for the trade landing Victor Wembanyama a second star in De'Aaron Fox, the San Antonio Spurs are in Memphis for a road game against the Grizzlies.

"It's a good challenge," Spurs veteran Harrison Barnes said during shootaround. "Memphis is a team we've struggled against, but there's a good opportunity tonight to get a win."

San Antonio is coming off a loss at home to the Miami Heat without Wembanyama, who was dealing with an illness and is now looking to get right in the first of six straight road games to kick off their annual Rodeo Road Trip.

Turns out, the Spurs might be without their star once again.

Victor Wembanyama is again listed as questionable as he recovers from illness. San Antonio Express-News reporter Jeff McDonald reported that the 21-year-old is "feeling better" as of Monday, but an official call on his status has yet to be made.

Currently, the Spurs sit at the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference with a 21-25 record — two games behind the Sacramento Kings for the final Play-In Spot as the All-Star Break draws closer.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) goes up for a shot in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) in t
Jan 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) goes up for a shot in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

If Wembanyama sits out again, it'll mark his seventh missed game this season and second straight. If he makes his return, the Spurs' chances at a win significantly increase. That's the hope, anyway.

Spurs and Grizzlies are set to tipoff from FedExForum at 8 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

De'Aaron Fox Makes Announcement After Trade to Spurs

NBA Fans React to De'Aaron Fox Trade to San Antonio Spurs

Spurs Coach Reacts to Devastating NBA Star Dejounte Murray Injury

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News