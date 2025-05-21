Victor Wembanyama's Latest Public Appearance in Dallas Goes Viral
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama had himself a weekend in Dallas.
Just over a week after the NBA Draft Lottery revealed the Spurs will have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Wembanyama was first seen working out with fellow Frenchman Maxime Raynaud at the Mark Cuban Heroes Center.
Raynaud is projected to be drafted in the late-first round after a stellar season with the Stanford Cardinal, averaging 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He and Wembanyama have known each other for several years; the pair have played chess together on numerous occasions.
After the workout, Wembanyama and mother, Élodie de Fautereau, were seen courtside for the Dallas Wings' home game against the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. But it wasn't to cheer on Paige Bueckers.
Seattle drafted French rookie Dominique Malonga with the second pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft behind Bueckers, paving the way for a further French surge in professional basketball.
Seattle topped Dallas, 79-71, and Malonga scored two points in one minute of playing time. She and Wembanyama shared a moment at center court following the contest before the San Antonio Spurs star left the arena.
Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis on Feb. 20 and underwent surgery to correct it in the months following. He's since been back on the court, working on a complete recovery by the time next season rolls around.
"We're taking our time," Wembanyama said. "I'm neither late nor early. It's a process. There's definitely steps I need to take before (I come back)."
