Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Celtics-Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have announced Victor Wembanyama's status against the Boston Celtics

Matt Guzman

Jan 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden.
Jan 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Despite the league's third-best team by record set to take the San Antonio Spurs' home court Saturday night, there isn't much at stake.

The Boston Celtics have won 12 of their last 13 games since the beginning of March, and enter the contest on a seven-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Spurs remain tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the Western Conference's No. 13 seed.

A spot in the Play-In Tournament isn't completely out of the picture for San Antonio, but it is certainly a far-fetched notion with only a handful of games remaining. Facing the Celtics doesn't help its case.

Especially without Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama was sidelined on Feb. 20 after team medical staff found a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Since then, the 21-year-old has been able to work on conditioning and sit on the bench when he can — though a recent surgery to address the clot has kept him out of sight for a few weeks.

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) and center Victor Wembanyama (1)
Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) look on in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Before sitting out, Wembanyama was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game, was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

Now, the Spurs will have to make do without him. But by this point, they've gotten used to it.

