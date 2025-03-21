Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Spurs-76ers

Both the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers will be depleted for Friday's contest

Matt Guzman

Dec 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reaches for a loose ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Dec 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reaches for a loose ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — Like their two contests against the Dallas Mavericks, the San Antonio Spurs will take the court depleted against a foe in a similar predicament.

Both Joel Embiid and Paul George are out for the remainder of the Philadelphia 76ers' season after the former was sidelined with ongoing left knee issues and the latter received injections in both his left adductor muscle and left knee.

Embiid had been dealing with a variety of issues this season, including a three-game suspension for shoving Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes and several other weeks-long health concerns. He played a career-low 19 games in 2024-25.

“I think the straightforward answer is that when you’ve got something that’s inconsistent, at some point, you’ve got to do something about it,” Embiid said of missing the remainder of the season. “We don’t know what it is. We’re looking into every option.”

As for George? He played half the season, but both his points per game and shooting percentages took a nosedive compared to marks he's hit in the past.

For the Spurs, both De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama are ruled out. Fox underwent a procedure in Los Angeles on Tuesday to repair ligament damage in his left pinkie, while Victor Wembanyama is continuing his recovery process from deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

Wembanyama appeared in 46 games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but now falls short of the newly required 65-game threshold.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama
Mar 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) on the bench during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

As far as his teammates are concerned, however, he'll be back and better next season.

"I don’t know if he has ever been out like this," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said, "so I know he’s going crazy from not playing. He’s going crazy from not playing and not being with his teammates."

Related Articles

Harrison Barnes' Veteran Impact Goes Beyond Basketball

Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality

How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News