Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Spurs-Magic
SAN ANTONIO — With a tough stretch still awaiting them, the San Antonio Spurs will have to do battle once more without Victor Wembanyama.
Coming to town Tuesday night is the Orlando Magic, fresh off a loss to the LA Clippers on Monday as it still sits one game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the Eastern Conference's No. 7 seed. It won't be nearly as hampered as the hosting Spurs.
Victor Wembanyama has been out since Feb. 20 with deep vein thrombosis found in his right shoulder. Since the injury, the 21-year-old has underwent surgery to address the clot. As previously reported, the Spurs are optimistic at his chances of a full recovery ahead of next season.
Wembanyama appeared in 46 games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but now falls short of the newly required 65-game threshold.
San Antonio will also be without De'Aaron Fox, who underwent surgery on his left pinkie to repair ligament damage sustained during training camp, and Charles Bassey, who is still managing recovery of a bone bruise in his left knee after making a brief return on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Magic's injury report is as follows:
- Cole Anthony – QUESTIONABLE (Left Big Toe; Strain)
- Jalen Suggs – OUT (Left Knee; Trochlea Cartilage Tear)
- Moritz Wagner – OUT (Left Knee; Torn ACL)
- Ethan Thompson – OUT (G League – Two-Way)
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.
