Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Spurs-Nuggets
SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday night, the San Antonio Spurs fell short against an Orlando Magic squad on the second night of its back-to-back.
Wednesday night, they'll be the ones fighting fatigue.
San Antonio is set for its third and final matchup against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on the road with a chance to take the three-game season series. The floor will look vastly different this time around, however.
Victor Wembanyama remains OUT for the contest, still working on recovering from a deep vein thrombosis found in his right shoulder. The 21-year-old underwent surgery to address the issue, but the team remains tight-lipped on his rehabilitation process.
"He's doing very well," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson reiterated Tuesday. "I think he would've wanted to be out on the court to block some shots and make some buckets for us ... (but) we'll keep it all in-house."
Wembanyama appeared in 46 games this season, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks per game on 47 percent shooting from the field. He was on pace for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, a spot on 1-of-3 All-NBA squads, and potentially the league's Most Improved Player of the Year Award, but now falls short of the newly required 65-game threshold.
Beyond him, San Antonio will also be without De'Aaron Fox, who underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his left pinkie, and Jeremy Sochan, who Johnson said would not travel with the team on the short trip. Charles Bassey's status is not yet known.
Tipoff between the Spurs and Nuggets from Ball Arena is set for 9 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
What Does Grizzlies' Taylor Jenkins Firing Mean for Spurs?
In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’