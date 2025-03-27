Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Spurs vs Cavaliers

The San Antonio Spurs have listed Victor Wembanyama on the injury report against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Liam Willerup

Feb 3, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) passes the ball around San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland on Thursday night, as the Cavaliers look to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference with the season winding down. As for the Spurs, their season focus is on developing their young talent and crossing their fingers for the 2025 NBA Draft lottery.

This wasn't always the case for the Spurs this season, as after they made a blockbuster trade for Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox, many thought they could sneak their way into the play-in tournament. However, injuries to Fox and others have the injury report loaded with names for the Spurs on Thursday.

One of those is Victor Wembanyama, as he remains out for Thursday's contest and the remainder of the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, also referred to as a blood clot. Wembanyama isn't the only NBA star to suffer such an injury this season, as Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard received the same diagnosis this week as well.

A matchup that fans might've circled at the start of the season to see Wembanyama go up against Cleveland's frontcourt duo, Wembanyama's season came to an end after the All-Star break. He concluded his 2024-25 season with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game.

As for the rest of the Spurs, they'll prepare for a 7:00 p.m. EST tip-off in Cleveland on Thursday night.

