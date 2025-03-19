Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Spurs vs Knicks
The San Antonio Spurs might already have a franchise star in Victor Wembanyama, but they entered the 2024-25 season with a lot of room to grow before they were ready for a playoff push. While adding veteran guard Chris Paul would help speed up the process, a lot of San Antonio's key talents still need to develop.
At the trade deadline, the team ended up striking a deal for Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox to pair alongside Wembanyama. While the hopes were high for the duo heading into the rest of the season, an injury came down on Wembanyama that has affected his status for Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks.
The Spurs have listed Wembanyama as out against the Knicks on their injury report, as he deals with right shoulder deep vein thrombosis that ended his season in February.
Wembanyama was previously the heavy favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, but his season being cut short meant he was unable to reach the 65-game threshold. In 46 appearances during his second season, Wembanyama finished with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game.
In games without Wembanyama this year, the Spurs hold a 7-14 record and are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Going up against a Knicks team pushing to hold the third seed in the Eastern Conference, it will be an uphill battle for the Spurs with tip-off set for 8 p.m. EST in San Antonio.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right