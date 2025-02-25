Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Spurs vs Pelicans
As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to face the New Orleans Pelicans for the second game of a two-games-in-three-day series in Louisiana, they'll do so once again without Victor Wembanyama.
The 21-year-old superstar was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder ahead of the Spurs' quasi-home game against the Phoenix Suns last week — a condition that's set to sideline him for the remainder of the season — though San Antonio remains confident in his ability to make a full recovery by next season.
"He's going to attack recovery as well as he possibly can," Chris Paul said.
In the meantime, the Spurs will look to be more competitive on the boards on both ends, as a lack of rebounding was a primary reason for the fourth-quarter fallout that ultimately led to a blowout loss to the Pelicans in Sunday's meeting.
"I think the rebounding is obviously a little bit disproportionate," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson admitted, "just because of how many shots we missed."
Without Wembanyama and Charles Bassey, Bismack Biyombo filled in as San Antonio's primary big, and with Bassey out for Tuesday night as well, such will remain the case. Until Bassey returns, size will certainly be atop the list of problems to address night after night.
The Spurs just hope they can find a way forward.
Tipoff from Smoothie King Center Tuesday is set for 8 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived