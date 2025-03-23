Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Spurs vs Raptors
The San Antonio Spurs have had a disastrous 2024-25 campaign headlined by injuries, but the team is starting to find a rhythm despite having a depleted roster.
The Spurs have won two consecutive games and three of their last four, now heading into a road matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon.
The Spurs and Raptors have a combined 14 players listed on Sunday's injury report, but nobody as significant as San Antonio superstar center Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama is out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, and will of course be sidelined for Sunday's game in Toronto.
Wembanyama finished his 2024-25 campaign after just 46 games but cemented himself as one of the league's top players in that time. Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and a league-high 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc on 8.8 attempts per contest.
Wembanyama is one of the most versatile players the league has ever seen with a 7-foot-3 frame, becoming the league's top defender while moving like a guard with the ball.
Wembanyama's absence has been a huge blow for the Spurs, but now their entire focus is put on the offseason as they build toward a more successful 2025-26 season. For now, the Wemby-less Spurs can look to build on their unexpected winning streak against the Raptors on Sunday.
