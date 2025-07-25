Victor Wembanyama Sends Message to NBA Legend Karl Malone
During the era of dominance by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, countless Hall of Famers were denied the opportunity to win an NBA Championship because Jordan simply didn't lose in the Finals with a 6-0 record. Jordan denied legends such as Charles Barkley, Gary Payton, Clyde Drexler (who only won during Jordan's brief retirement), John Stockton, and Karl Malone.
Malone might be the most accomplished player on that list, having won two league MVPs, been a 14-time All-Star and All-NBA selection, and sits third on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Malone celebrated his 62nd birthday this past Friday, and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama didn't hold back on sharing a certain message to the Hall of Famer.
Taking to his X account, Wembanyama reposted a video of someone saying "police, lock his a** up" in response to @NBAHistory sharing a post for Malone's birthday.
This hate towards Malone stems from his time at Louisiana Tech, when a then 20-year-old college sophomore star forward impregnated a 13-year-old Gloria Bell. On top of that, Malone was never charged with statutory rape for his relationship with the minor Bell, as it's something that NBA fans have held over in dislike of Malone over the years.
On the court, it's hard to deny that Malone isn't one of the greatest players in NBA history with the long list of accomplishments he has, despite not having an NBA Championship. However, his legacy will always be tarnished by what he did at Louisiana Tech. As seen by Wembanyama's reaction, he's clearly on the side against Malone for his wrongdoing.
