Victor Wembanyama's Official Injury Status for Lakers-Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs have a makeup game on their slate Monday night.
After a two-game series between the two teams back in March had its first contest postponed due to the Los Angeles Wildfires, March 17 became the only day that allowed for adequate rest for all players involved.Both squads will be missing at least one of their stars.
Victor Wembanyama has been out since Feb. 20 with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. According to Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson, team doctors discovered it after the 21-year-old returned from the NBA's All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.
"His arm didn't feel completely normal," Johnson said.
Since then, the Spurs have gone 5-9 and currently sit tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Lakers have struggled without LeBron James — the 40-year-old has missed the last four games with a groin strain — but managed to break a four-game losing skid with a win over the Phoenix Suns Sunday night.
James will remain out Monday night, but Luka Dončić is expected to play.
With a win, Los Angeles will inch closer to the three-way tie for the West's No. 2 seed currently involving the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, while the Spurs would pull ahead of Portland.
Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right