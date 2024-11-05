WATCH: Victor Wembanyama and Ivica Zubac Trade Thunderous Dunks Before Halftime
The NBA is full of human highlight reels, and Spurs center Victor Wembanyama surely makes plenty of his own highlights.
Wembanyama did just that against the L.A. Clippers on Monday night in regular season action. In shades of his lob city self, Chris Paul ran a high pick and roll with Wembanyama, who broke free to throw down a monster slam with just under two minutes to go in the second quarter.
Wembanyama ended the half with with eight points on 4-for-11 shooting after a suboptimal first half performance. Despite the Frenchman's performance, the Spurs led the Clippers 56-48 as the teams headed into the locker room. Julian Champagne led all scorers for the Spurs at the break with 11 points.
On the very next play, the Clippers' Ivica Zubac showed his own brand of slam. The seven-foot veteran gathered an offensive rebound and rose up to answer Wembanyama's slam with one of his own.
Zubac outscored Wembanyama in the first half with 12 points on a 4-for-14 shooting clip — a lower percentage than the Spurs' own big man. Zubac led all Clippers' scorers at the halftime break. His 4-for-4 mark from the charity stripe saved his initial stat line.
The Spurs came into the matchup 3-for-3 on the young season looking to get above the .500 mark. Potentially the most surprising stat of the first half was that San Antonio still led at the break despite shooting less than 30 percent from the 3-point line in the first half.
