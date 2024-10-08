What We Learned from the Spurs' First Preseason Game
In their preseason opener, the San Antonio Spurs gave fans a glimpse into the team's potential and development as they squared off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While it’s still early, several players stood out for both positive and developmental reasons.
Here’s what we learned from the Spurs' 112-107 loss.
Julian Champagnie Making His Case for a Starting Role
READ MORE: Will Julian Champagnie Start In Place of Devin Vassell?
Forward Julian Champagnie had a stellar performance that could put him in contention for a starting spot, at least for a stretch of time.
In 21 minutes of play, Champagnie shot an impressive 7-for-16 from the field, including 6-for-13 from beyond the arc, tallying 22 points. His confidence and quick shooting were key highlights of the night. Adding seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal, he proved that he can be more than just a shooter. Although he had a -3 plus/minus, Champagnie’s minutes came against Oklahoma City’s starters and key reserves, showcasing his ability to hold his own against top competition.
On an affordable $3 million per year contract with team options for the next two years, Champagnie is shaping up to be a valuable piece for the Spurs this season.
Blake Wesley and Sidy Cissoko: A Mixed Bag
Both Blake Wesley and Sidy Cissoko showed areas of growth but also room for improvement.
Cissoko, in particular, struggled offensively, turning the ball over three times and committing three fouls. While he was mostly invisible on offense, he contributed defensively with four rebounds and some solid stops.
At this stage, Cissoko remains a project, showing potential but needing more time to develop his overall game.
Wesley, on the other hand, had flashes of brilliance with his playmaking.
He dished out seven assists, showing excellent vision and chemistry with his teammates, particularly with rookie Stephon Castle. However, Wesley’s tendency to overpenetrate and occasionally lose control remains a concern. He contributed four rebounds, two steals, and kept his turnovers low (just one in 18 minutes), but his scoring threat is still limited.
Despite these shortcomings, Wesley is proving he can be an effective role player at the NBA level.
Stephon Castle Is a Future Star
One of the biggest takeaways from the game was the impressive performance of rookie Stephon Castle, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.
Although he had a rough night in terms of ball security, committing six turnovers in 19 minutes, Castle showed flashes of his potential. His athleticism is off the charts, and his ability to play through mistakes without losing confidence is a good sign for his development.
Castle's highlight moment came in the third quarter when he caught the ball on the left elbow and attacked an unprepared Oklahoma City defense, finishing with authority over rookie Alex Ducas.
He ended the game with five points on 2-for-3 shooting, along with three assists and two rebounds. Despite the turnovers, Castle's plus/minus of +6 speaks to his impact when on the floor.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces