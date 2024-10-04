Spurs Training Camp: Will Julian Champagnie Start In Place of Devin Vassell?
It was announced Wednesday that San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell would miss the early part of the season due to a foot injury, which is expected to sideline him until early November.
What was not announced, however, was who was going to take his place in the Spurs starting lineup.
With training camp taking place this week, the Spurs are going to have to figure it out. In a hurry. One candidate is Julian Champagnie, who started 33 games last season.
If it is to be him, though, no one told him.
"I don't know how that's gonna go," the forward said. "I really don't spend my time thinking about that one. Obviously, he won't be starting in the beginning of the season, so the minutes will be there."
Malaki Branham is another candidate to start in Vassell's place, but he has been inconsistent during his career in San Antonio. Keldon Johnson is also a possibility. He is a better shooter than Branham and has the experience that coach Gregg Popovich likes to have in his lineups.
However, the question goes back to Champagnie.
It looks more and more like he could earn the starting nod.
"If I do, hooray," he said. "If I don't, hooray. It doesn't really matter to me. It's a blow because Devin is Devin. He's one of our main guys. But, like coach says, it's next man up.
"We have to figure it out. He will be back."
