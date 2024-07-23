'Bet On the Ingredients!' Why Spurs Chose to Draft-And-Stash Juan Núñez
AUG. 17, 2019 — A line of 15 and 16-year-old French basketball players stand in a straight line dressed in white national jerseys and looking up at the rafters.
There's 12 of them, and they make up the U-16 French National Team, set to face off against Spain's squad in the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championship. The tallest of their squad, though just 15, is current San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama was young, yet just as impressive as a prospect, even years before he was set to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft. But on the other side, representing Spain?
Little did he know, his future teammate, 15-year-old Juan Núñez was suiting up.
That night, Spain walked away with a 70-61 victory as Núñez earned his first victory over Wembanyama before he even knew what the power forward would become.
He still remembers that.
"He's way taller than me," Núñez quipped during his first interview after being traded to the Spurs on Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft. He said it with a smile.
Surely, a game from five ago wouldn't be a reason for Wembanyama to hold a grudge, especially against a player now set to join the same team. And while it likely isn't, the pair will have to wait a little while longer to duke it out at a practice facility or a team dinner.
And why? Núñez recently a signed a new deal with Spanish Club Barcelona to continue playing overseas as he develops further into the player that San Antonio sees him becoming.
He's set to be a draft-and-stash pick for next season and potentially a few beyond that.
"You want to find hard workers," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said. "(Players) that care about the game. Over time, those are the ones that improve. You have to put the time in; put the work in. You can't just fast-forward to the end to know the exact outcome, but you can bet on the ingredients."
That's exactly what San Antonio did. After watching him for "years," it began to see Núñez's potential and what he could bring to its young squad — especially considering his experience at an already-professional level. They just think he needs some more time to develop before jumping over.
"He's a really, really talented point guard," Wright said. "Probably the best pick-and-roll player in the draft as a passer. He's tough, he's got moxie, he's competitive and he's a winner."
Before his new contract — which includes an NBA-exit clause — with Barcelona, Núñez spent some time with German club Ratiopharm Ulm. There, he was given the chance to play basketball at a high level with ample playing time. That, he said, was imperative.
"For me it was really important to get minutes, repetition and experience in Europe," Núñez explained. "That's what Ulm gave to me. ... I'm really thankful to them because that's a big reason why I'm here today."
He might not see ample playing time next season, but Núñez certainly lucks out by heading to the NBA's youngest team. As the rest of his teammates grow, he'll be able to join them and progress into a solid second-unit point guard.
With a left-handed jump shot, Nuñez will be able to space the floor within the arc and use his strong court vision to find open looks for the rest of the squad. He performs well in pick-and-roll situations as well, which makes him a strong candidate to fit into the Spurs' pass-heavy system.
Or, as he put it, their identity.
"I'm really excited to come to this organization," Núñez said. "I think it's similar to my identity. This is the franchise that I wanted to go (to). I'm really happy to be a Spur."
Before Núñez, there was Manu Ginóbili. A second-round pick himself, the Argentine basketball player was selected in the 1999 NBA Draft, but remained overseas until his NBA rookie season in 2002. Once he arrived, he helped San Antonio reach the top four more times.
It's far too early to be comparing Núñez to an All-time Spurs legend, but the comparisons wrote themselves. Perhaps that's why Wright and company were high on him early in the second round.
"We got a chance to spend time with him in person," Wright said. "We've obviously scouted him over the years, so we spent confident in our evaluation, even though we didn't get him in for a full workout.
"We kind of knew who he was, what he was about and how he could fit with us. ... We're excited to watch him."
As for Núñez himself, he isn't caught up in how long he'll be in Barcelona, or how long it'll be until he can join the Silver & Black. He'll continue getting reps, minutes and experience the way he has up until this point.
And he'll remain true to his own basketball identity.
"I'm a creative player," he said. "I like to make my teammates better. ... That's me."