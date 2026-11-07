4 Things That Jumped Out From Spurs' Cup Win Over Kings

The San Antonio Spurs secured their seventh consecutive win behind another big game from Victor Wembanyama, defeating the Sacramento Kings 124-109 in their first game of NBA Cup group play.

Wemby led the way with 30 points and 14 rebounds, while Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle each put up 19 in the win. San Antonio scorched the nets at 50% from the 3-point arc, and the Kings couldn't control themselves on defense as they surrendered 42 free throws in the game.

Here's what stood out from the win.

1. Wemby's Shot Came Around

The Victor Wembanyama dunk parade continued in this one, with putbacks and lob finishes galore for the big man. He looks virtually unstoppable as a finisher on the roll, a problem and a half near the basket.

As great a season as Wembanyama is having, his jump shot hasn't been particularly accurate out of the gate. While plenty of fans want to see him abandon the perimeter and focus on the interior, that's never going to happen. He's a good shooter for his size, and the physical toll of taking it to the rack as much as he does will add up even faster if he doesn't mix in a jumper.

This game matched a season-high for Wembanyama with four made triples, and he looked calm and smooth on a number of open looks from beyond the arc. He's never afraid to take what the defense gives him, and the more he can take advantage of relaxed coverage the better.

2. Steph Castle Short Roll

Nobody has seen their role change as much as Stephon Castle this year, and while he's still adjusting he definitely has the skills and the tools to be effective in what the Spurs are now asking him to do.

With the three guards starting Castle needs to play off the ball more, and Mitch Johnson is dialing in the best ways to deploy him. One of the most interesting and effective approaches involves using Castle as a screener. He's big and strong for a guard, and when he rolls he's a threat to finish at the rim or find a teammate as a short-roll passer.

On one play he set up to hand the ball off to Wemby outside the arc. Domontas Sabonis tried to jump over the screen, and Wembanyama cut back the other way to get open. Castle worked the give-and-go and dove to the rim as his defender switched onto Wemby, forcing the defender from the weak-side corner to help.

When Wembanyama lobbed the ball to Castle, the third-year guard had his back turned to the rim, the help defender, and Devin Vassell in the corner. But he knew that the help defender had committed, and he knew where his open teammate would be, and after catching the pass at the apex he spun midair and whipped it to Vassell in the corner for 3.

How did Stephon Castle manage to spin AND find Devin Vassell ALL IN ONE MOTION?? 🤯 https://t.co/wTqKtiRIOp pic.twitter.com/3yarHEFKO9 — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2026

In the second half the Spurs ran another nice play to get Castle going toward the basket. Wembanyama took a pass at the elbow, and Castle got downhill for a run at the rim. Instead of handing it off for a run up the gut, Wembanyama pulled it and took a dribble before lobbing it up to the high-flying guard, who finished with anger and authority.

3. Vassell Caught Fire

Devin Vassell hasn't shot the ball as well as we know he can at the start of the season, just 25% from 3 coming into the game, but that meant it was only a matter of time before he got on a roll.

"He's had a couple of games this year where he's just missed shots, in terms of like, good shots for us and great shots for him," Mitch Johnson said after the game. "We want him to shoot that twice as many times. I think we've also done a better job of finding him and Julian [Champagnie} in rhythm."

He's a dangerous option curling around screens as a shooter, and he drilled 5-6 from beyond the arc in this one. His most impressive make of the night came on a broken play that left him no choice but to pull from the parking lot, and of course he nailed it.

DEV FROM THE CUP LOGO TO BEAT THE BUZZER 🚨



📺 @DAZN pic.twitter.com/DSdOFmrnWb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 7, 2026

4. Beautiful Ball Movement

The Spurs spent all night passing the pumpkin around and looking for the right shot, the best shot possible. They notched 28 assists on 38 made baskets, zipping it around the perimiter and finding open shooters all night long.

The Kings offered little resistance, but San Antonio repeatedly passed up good shots for great ones and made the extra pass to fuel their best shooting night of the season. Stephon Castle led the team with seven assists, while Keldon Johnson checked in with six off the bench.

squad was dialed in from deep down the stretch 🔥👌 pic.twitter.com/fJERcIs45m — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 7, 2026

"I think the best version of our team is when we're firing on all cylinders and we're playing fast and together," Johnson said. "We have a lot of guys that can create for themselves or teammates and finish plays, and when we're doing that we can be pretty tough to stop."