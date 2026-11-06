SAN ANTONIO — Amazingly, 18 consecutive made free throws were almost not enough. Victor Wembanyama didn't admit to feeling the pressure, but he nearly buckled under it.

With 24.2 seconds remaining in a tie game against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs forward stepped to the line and made what became the game-winning free throw. He'd missed his previous four.

All four had come within the final 3:15 of play. Still, nothing changed about his approach.

"Every free throw is the same shot," Wembanyama explained. "That's what I told myself."

The Spurs escaped, 112-111, to earn their second win over the Mavericks this season and their sixth straight. Had it not been for Kyrie Irving's midrange misfire on Dallas' final offensive possession, San Antonio could have wasted Wembanyama's career outing.

Instead, the Frenchman's 52-point, 24-rebound, 19-free throw, eight-block, two-steal evening came with a victory. On an ABA-style court, Wembanyama looked like Wilt Chamberlain.

“He basically is Wilt," Spurs guard Dylan Harper said postgame, correcting the implication.

Nov 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks in between Dallas Mavericks forwards Naji Marshall (3) and forward Cooper Flagg (32) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, a statement as dangerous as that threatens to place the expectations of one of the most legendary figures in basketball on the shoulders of a 22-year-old. After all, there exists a population who doesn't believe Chamberlain scored 100 points in a game.

There also exists a population who believes it happened, though they often point out it was done against a league filled with daytime plumbers and electricians.

Both sides have proof of Wembanyama's outing — which cemented him as the only other player in NBA history beside Chamberlain to score at least 50 points, grab at least 20 rebounds and block at least eight shots in a game. His was done against a team led by Irving.

"He got it going," the future Hall-of-Fame point guard said. "It's going to be nights like this where some of the best players in the world, they're going to make it difficult on you."

Added Mavericks forward Naji Marshall: "S*** happens, bro ... that man is an alien."

Only adding to the lore of the night, Wembanyama admitted to reporters that he'd been dealing with a viral infection that left him feeling "weak" for several days. He's over it now.

"Today felt like I got my legs back," Wembanyama said. "It should be like this more often.”

Nov 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) beats the drum after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wembanyama's 52 points marked a new career high, as did his 24 rebounds and 19 made free throws. His eight blocks weren't a personal record — the 7-footer has reached that mark nine times in his career — but they did set a new season high.

Beyond the sheer volume of Wembanyama's scoring, his offensive success revealed a trend the Spurs have been inconsistent about emphasizing. Wembanyama missed all but one of his eight 3-point attempts and shot just three two-point attempts outside of the restricted area. Everything else came at the rim, either as a dunk, a layup or a lob.

The shift in shot selection comes as Wembanyama leads the NBA in total dunks, alley-oops and blocks. Living in the paint is a strategic advantage San Antonio wants to utilize. Beyond that, Wembanyama says a midrange shot is "the future" of his game.

"We want Victor to impose his will on the paint and the rim," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. I think everyone knows what the ripple effects are for us ... when he does that."

Thursday night, one of those ripples wasn't making much noise. Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie combined to shoot 0-for-14 from the field, which allowed Dallas to remain close. Even Wembanyama, who finished the evening 1-for-8 from 3, felt he left points on the table.

"The proof is there," Wembanyama said. "I can be much better if my shots fell ... I'm shooting my worst percentages (from) 3 of my career. I know it's not going to stay that way."

Nov 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots a free throw in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without his perimeter shot falling, Wembanyama turned to the rim to make up the difference. He found his way to the free throw line as much as he wanted to, both on shots taken at the rim and from midrange, though he noted it was an exhausting play style.

Even so, there was little the Mavericks could do to slow him down.

"The other team tries to do everything, honestly," Harper said of how opposing teams attempt to keep Wembanyama from the paint. "They throw out any adjustment and every adjustment. It's hard to keep big fella out of the paint ... he knows how to get to his spots."

The Spurs run their offense with intent of giving Wembanyama favorable positions. As they worked through growing pains stemming from their new three-guard starting lineup, Wembanyama slowly became more of the centerpiece he's used to being.

Each time he reached the free throw line, chants rained down on him. The cheers continued when he swatted away three straight shot attempts by the Mavericks in the second quarter. By the time he beat the drum at center court after the win, he'd fully regained his rhythm.

"That's greatness," Harper said. "His mindset (going) into every game is dominate, dominate, dominate. It's unlike anyone else I've seen ... he expects that out of himself every night."

Amazingly, 18 made free throws in a row were almost not enough to secure the Spurs their sixth straight win on Thursday. And even despite his four misses in crunch time, Wembanyama delivered the game-winning blow from the line. He was a man, Johnson said.

On an ABA-style court, that man put up a stat line that resembled Wilt. Informed that he'd joined him as the only two players to put up the numbers he did, Wembanyama smiled.

“I guess it’s just me and him," he said.