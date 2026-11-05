SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Dallas Mavericks behind a career-high 52 points from Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs needed every last one of his points to survive.

After San Antonio relinquished a 19-point lead, Wembanyama seized control of the game in the fourth quarter and secured the win for San Antonio, adding merit to his career-high scoring night with a clutch victory over a Texas rival.

Wembanyama scored 10 of the Spurs’ last 12 points as they outlasted a fierce Dallas squad to win 112-111 at Frost Bank Center. The superstar forward posted a jaw-dropping 52 points, a career-high 24 rebounds, and a season-high eight blocks.

After the game, Wembanyama revealed he'd been battling a virus that made him feel weak.

"I haven't been feeling great lately," Wembanyama admitted. "I've been sick for a while. And today, I felt like I got my legs back, so it should be more like this more often."

The Dallas Mavericks fought back throughout the second half, largely behind Kyrie Irving's 29-point outing and Naji Marshall's 22 points from the bench. Neither performance was enough.

Dallas took taking a 103-100 lead with 5:38 left in the game, and facing the Spurs’ first deficit in the fourth quarter, Wembanyama rose up at the top of the key to drill a 3-pointer and tie the game. Dylan Harper then connected on a silky smooth layup to retake the lead 105-103.

Wembanyama scored three inside baskets in the last 3:15 to outpace Dallas, which continued to score relentlessly. Wembanyama’s final basket of the game was a putback layup that created a 111-108 lead with 1:47 left, and officially set a new career mark for the Frenchman.

Nov 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wembanyama gave the Spurs the decisive lead from the free throw line after the Mavericks fouled him on a double-team with 24 seconds left. After missing the first free throw, Wembanyama sank the second shot. Kyrie Irving missed on Dallas’ last chance of the night and the Spurs secured the victory.

Wembanyama joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players in NBA history with 50 points, 20 rebounds and eight blocks in a game. His night was the third-ever 40-point, 20-rebound performance by a Spur in franchise history.

"He's basically Wilt," Harper joked postgame. "His mindset ... every game is dominate, dominate, dominate. Unlike anyone else I've seen. The way he prepares, takes care of his body is one of one."

Wembanyama broke into the game early, finishing the first half with 29 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. The Frenchman became the first player to post that statline in a half in the play-by-play era.

Harper supplemented the star with 21 points, and Stephon Castle added 17 points and 10 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox was the only other Spur in double digits, with 10 points and four assists.

Wembanyama stunned the crowd with a plethora of dunks throughout the night and awed with an incredible defensive stretch in the second quarter, during which the 7-footer blocked three straight shot attempts in the paint across one possession.

After Wembanyama swatted Cooper Flagg and Daniel Gafford’s shots out of bounds, Gafford dared to try Wembanyama again. Wembanyama collected his fifth block of the first half on the final rejection.

Nov 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harper had the dunk of the night early in the first quarter, leaping out of the gym for an alley-oop that lit up Frost Bank Center. Devin Vassell tossed up the pass and the 6-foot-5 guard used every inch of his height to reach the ball and slam it down.

The Spurs were ice-cold from outside the arc throughout the game, making just five out of 36 3-point attempts. San Antonio compensated with a multitude of opportunities at the free throw line, making 33 out of 39 attempts, and aggressive play on the glass, securing 22 offensive rebounds.

The Spurs are now riding a six-game win streak and improve to 6-2 after dropping their first two games. Next up is a four-game road trip beginning Friday night in California.

Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings from Golden 1 Center on Nov. 6 is set for 9 p.m. Central on DAZN.

"Just playing to our standard is the biggest thing," Harper said. "Playing team basketball and just ... making the right play over and over again, no matter if the shot's going in or not."