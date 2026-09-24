SAN ANTONIO — Dylan Harper had an hour to prepare for the biggest start of his basketball career. By the time it was over, he'd put together a performance worthy of the spotlight. There was only one problem: Victor Wembanyama had other plans.

Sixty minutes before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in May, De'Aaron Fox informed San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson that he wouldn't be available against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nursing right ankle soreness, the veteran point guard left his starting position to a rookie who had occupied it just four times.

Harper, still just 20 years old, needed little convincing.

"(I went in) with the mindset of being me,” the Spurs' rookie said, explaining he'd found out he was starting right before the Spurs' pregame meeting.

What followed was a 24-point, 11-rebound performance that included a franchise-record seven steals. Harper played 47 minutes against the defending NBA champions, helping San Antonio secure a 122-115 double-overtime victory to take a 1-0 series lead.

On almost any other night, Harper would have commanded the headlines. Instead, Wembanyama's 41 points and 24 rebounds, punctuated by a game-tying 3-pointer in overtime, made the Frenchman the center of attention. Yet Harper didn't much mind.

He'd spent his rookie season learning to thrive without the spotlight; with Fox and Stephon Castle joining him in the backcourt, there was little reason to expect anything different.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) controls the ball while defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) in the second quarter during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Spurs prepare for another season with championship aspirations, Harper has already demonstrated that their future extends beyond Wembanyama. More importantly, he's proven that his individual success doesn't come at the expense of his teammates.

When San Antonio selected Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, questions immediately arose about his fit. The Spurs already possessed two capable ball handlers in Fox and Castle, leaving their newest addition without the offensive responsibilities typically afforded to a player of his draft position.

Rather than view his situation as an obstacle, Harper embraced it. Playing behind Fox and Castle afforded him opportunities to learn from established NBA players.

"(I'm) not comparing myself to anyone," he said, asked about other rookies in his draft class. "Running my own race. We're all in different situations. I'm blessed to be in this one."

Harper finished the regular season averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game, earning a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie First Team. His production increased in the postseason, when he jumped to 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds across 23 appearances.

Harper's ability to attack the basket gave San Antonio another option when its established offensive weapons needed relief. And his 53 percent shooting clip made him reliable.

"The way he's able to get the paint (and) finish, I haven't seen it like that before," Devin Vassell said. "Truthfully. To think he's just a rookie and he's going to keep growing, keep getting better — the sky is the limit for him ... the league is in trouble for a very long time."

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) reacts in the fourth quarter during Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even Wembanyama recognized Harper's value. From the bench, he watched the rookie assume greater offensive responsibilities without disrupting the players around him.

"He's extremely impressive," Wembanyama told a reporter in French. "When I'm on the bench and he's one of the first options on offense, he's really, really impressive.”

Despite Harper's growing production, he wasn't guaranteed a place on the floor when games reached their most consequential moments. That became apparent during the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. Johnson repeatedly entrusted Fox with closing responsibilities.

In Game 1, Harper watched the final four minutes from the bench as San Antonio surrendered an 11-0 run and a 1-0 series deficit. It wasn't the only time he found himself watching during crucial stretches, but he never made an issue of it.

For Johnson, that willingness to prioritize the team was every bit as impressive. It's a large reason why he's due for more minutes alongside Wembanyama, Fox and Castle.

"He didn't just get this talented or this good," Johnson said. "For him to buy into the role in front of him ... it's hard to do any time. To do it as a rookie in the playoffs is ridiculous."

Harper's postseason demonstrated that he's capable of handling greater responsibility, but finding additional opportunities alongside Fox and Castle will require adjustments as the Spurs continue to develop and mature. None of that guarantees Harper a starting position.

It does, however, make his continued progression one of the organization's most significant opportunities entering the 2026-27 season. Even off the bench. If Harper isn't starting, he'll almost certainly be closing games with an expectation to help secure wins.

For a team built around Wembanyama, Harper provides another reason to believe in its future. After an incredibly promising rookie year, he's grown increasingly certain of his place.

“We rely on him a lot,” Wembanyama said during the playoffs. “on both ends of the court.”