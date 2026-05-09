'A Logical Philosophy' | What Do Wemby, Spurs Think of Gobert's Gortat Screens?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves are searching for answers on how to limit Victor Wembanyama's defensive impact near the rim, and as you might imagine, it's easier said than done.

"They got somebody who's 7'6" on the floor," Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said after the Spurs took Game 3 in Minneapolis behind Wemby's dominant performance. "He takes up a lot of space. Just trying to figure out ways to find an open man around him because in the paint he's just everywhere."

The Spurs have won the paint battle in each of the first three games in the series, outscoring the Timberwolves 162-126 so far. Wembanyama, of course, has put his gigantic fingerprints all over that part of the game. He blocked an NBA-playoff-record 12 shots in Game 1, scared Minnesota out of attempting layups in Game 2, and swatted five more in Game 3.

"I think when he starts with the domination of the paint, that's where then it gets to other people having to put more of an effort to try to take that away from him," Johnson said.

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the first half during game three of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Minnesota has tried a variety of tactics to limit Wembanyama's effectiveness as a rim protector. They'll engage him in pick and rolls, but he doesn't struggle in space as much as most big men. Sometimes they take Rudy Gobert out of the game in favor of a floor-spacing big and play 5-out with nobody inside the arc, forcing the Spurs to chase the ball around the perimeter with four smaller defenders if Wemby's gonna stay inside.

If Gobert is out there with his big body and limited scoring arsenal, the Timberwolves have him employing a different strategy to make himself useful. To paraphrase Patrick Star, what if they just take Victor Wembanyama... and push him somewhere else?

"It's a logical philosophy," Mitch Johnson said with a shrug and a smile.

It's called a Gortat screen, popularized by the hulking Polish center of the same name. In its purest form, it involves the big man setting a screen on whoever is guarding the ball and rolling toward the basket. Instead of rolling for a layup, though, the offensive big man seals off his defensive counterpart to give the driver a lane to the basket free of 7-footers and the long limbs they possess. John Wall dunked many a ball thanks to his big friend Marcin.

"It's been around for a while," Johnson said. "Gortat's been out of the league for a while, so it's nothing new. Some teams are good at it, Rudy's been doing it for a while, he's good at it."

There is a way to perform this action without breaking any NBA rules, but playoff basketball brings an increased margin for allowable contact. The Timberwolves are aware of this dynamic, and they've been happy to push the limits if it means pushing Wemby and his ridiculous wingspan away from the basket that they're trying to dunk the ball into. Sometimes it's a traditional Gortat screen, and sometimes it's just him or one of their other big guys trying to bounce Wemby from the club by any means necessary.

"There's a lot of things where you can be physical and try to add on a little physicality on top of it in appropriate ways, and that's part of the game," Johnson said. "There's been more questionable stuff than that, but the Gortat screens are, those are taught now in development. I think it's a game plan for some of their downhill drives, and Gobert's good at it, it makes sense, and we were expecting that."

There was one moment in Game 3 when Gobert tried to hold Wembanyama back so that Ant could attempt a floater. With Gobert holding his left hand behind his back, Wemby used his right hand to stuff Edwards, who then held on to the big man's jersey to keep him from joining the transition break. Wemby made a demonstrative case to the officials.

WEMBY BLOCKED ANT WITH HIS OTHER ARM GETTING HELD 😱



Vic is unreal 👽 pic.twitter.com/VR0NeoWCDD — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) May 9, 2026

"I think he's trying to get off it in an appropriate way, being in a stance and trying to try to get off it," Johnson said. "So then at that point, it can look like a moving screen, or out-of-position contact offensively if he's trying to move and get off the contact and there's still contact being made as he's moving."

When I asked Victor about it, his answer was a little simpler.

"You just gotta be more physical. It's really simple as that. It's really a big man's game. It's straightforward," Wembanyama said.

Asked about the new battle scars and bandages he was sporting after Minnesota clawed at him with everything they had, Wemby was quick with a joke.

"It's gonna happen," he said. "They're Wolves, after all."