'A Tough Matchup': How Spurs' Smaller Stephon Castle is Bothering Julius Randle

MINNEAPOLIS -- San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle is one of the league's best defenders, often tasked with checking the other team's best player.

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, that would be Anthony Edwards. While Castle has spent plenty of time harassing him in the first four games of the series he's spent a little more time on a less likely assignment. According to the NBA's matchup tracking data, the Wolf that San Antonio's second-year star has bothered the most is veteran big man Julius Randle.

"He's very physical, it's a tough matchup," Castle said in the locker room after Game 4. "He's more of a four, you know, a bigger player. So he uses his body a lot."

It might sound crazy to guard an ox of a forward/center with a point guard. The truly crazy part, though, is that it's working out pretty well for the smaller player.

The data shows that Castle has spent more time on Randle than on any opponent this playoff run other than Deni Avdija. In the 20:29 and 92 partial possessions tracked by the NBA, Castle is giving him the business.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Randle is shooting just 5-for-18 against Castle, a paltry 27.8% from the floor. He's managed just one assist to seven turnovers. Randle is coughing it up an average of 4.5 times per game in this series.

Julius Randle is coughing it up 4.5 times per game in this series



The smaller Steph Castle is guarding him more than anyone else, holding him to 27% shooting and 7 turnovers to just 1 assist



(Data and video via NBA) pic.twitter.com/xaWoX7qicf — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 11, 2026

This matchup is working for the Spurs for the same reason that their opponents often stick shorter, stronger defenders on Victor Wembanyama; guys with a lower center of gravity and pad level can be very disruptive as long as they're sturdy enough to deal with the physicality. It works even better if there's an elite rim protector to anchor the scheme.

The big man might be bigger, but to take advantage of that in the post he has to put the pumpkin on the floor. When he does that, the ball enters squarely into the domain of Castle's active hands.

Guarding Randle with Castle also gives the Spurs a wrinkle to rankle one of the best ways Minnesota could use the big man without him dribbling. He sets monster screens and functions better when he picks and rolls or pops. If he sets a screen for Edwards, though, he's bringing a top-class perimeter defender into the action and Castle will just switch onto Edwards.

Randle was held to 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting and 6 turnovers in Game 4, and after each empanada fans with thick Minnesota accents could be heard asking, "What is he doing?" with slightly more colorful language.

And despite the many ways in which Randle struggled, he was a team-high plus-12 and a huge difference maker as the Timberwolves came back to win the game and even the series.

The reason is simple: he used that size advantage to grab boards that gave the Timberwolves stops on one end and extra opportunities on the other. San Antonio's problems in this area were certainly exacerbated by Wembanyama's ejection. Randle snagged four offensive boards, and Rudy Gobert added six, and Minnesota scored 24 second-chance points in the 114-109 win.

The 6-foot-5 Castle knows the upside and the tradeoffs of guarding a big guy. With each playoff game that he spends battling for positioning and bothering his handle, he gets better at limiting the drawbacks and exploiting the advantages.

"I feel like the toughest thing with him is keeping him off the glass and trying not to foul, you know, trying to combat his physicality," Caste said afterward. "He asserts, he hits first on offense. Just trying to withstand that without fouling is probably the toughest part."