MINNEAPOLIS — Jaden McDaniels, the Minnesota Timberwolves' resident Antagonistic defender, doesn't often praise opposing defenders. Victor Wembanyama left him no choice.

"He’s 8 feet tall," the forward said. "He contests everything. He’s just good at his job.”

Through three games of the Western Conference Semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs, McDaniels has averaged 15 points, five rebounds and 2.7 assists. More offensive responsibility has befallen him while Anthony Edwards has worked to shake off a bone bruise in his left knee, which has led to more face time with Wembanyama.

The Frenchman has used every chance to flex his defensive prowess. After a historic 12-block outing in Game 1, Wembanyama pitched a pair of blocks in Game 2 and five more in Game 3 on the road to help the Spurs secure a 115-108 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.

Ever humble, Wembanyama didn't take credit for his success on defense.

“Our coaches tell us what to do," Wembanyama said. "They give us the recipe. As long as we stay steady and trust our process, we’re going to be alright.”

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half during Game 3 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Knowing Edwards was likely to be subdued in the series' early games, the Spurs devised a plan to limit his impact. His efficient 18 points off the bench in Game 1 helped Minnesota do enough to fend off its hosts to take a 1-0 series lead. Edwards has seen less freedom since.

San Antonio threw doubles at the star guard for most of Games 2 and 3; a lack of success from the field elsewhere made the strategy harmless and effective.

“We just didn’t make enough shots to get them out of it,” Edwards explained after Game 2. “I think we struggled to make shots tonight, so they were just content with doing it their entire night. I feel like the more we make shots, the easier it’s going to be for me.”

Edwards took matters into his own hands in the ensuing contest. In 41 minutes, he scored 32 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter. As a result, Minnesota kept pace with San Antonio — a stark contrast to Game 2's blowout.

“He was awesome," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of Edwards. "We needed that. He’s been battling back to have a game like this, and it couldn’t have come at a better time."

Sensing the Timberwolves' urgency, the Spurs reiterated their intent to keep the ball away from Edwards. Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney's scheme seemed to work as the game continued to be close: Minnesota was scoring, but Edwards was lesser the culprit.

Finch couldn't ignore that piece, either.

"Unfortunately we couldn’t get the result that went along with it," he said.

May 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after making a 3-point shot as time expires in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 3 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Despite his big night, Edwards only mustered five fourth-quarter points as the Timberwolves dropped Game 3 at home. An effective opposing game plan coupled with fatigue from a heavy offensive workload significantly reduced his output.

Wembanyama made which of his teammates were responsible: Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell spent a majority of the period taking turns guarding Edwards.

“They really take our defensive game to the next level," Wembanyama said. "When you (face) a good player like that — a guard — your guards have to step up. And they did.”

Facing the media shortly after Friday's final buzzer, Edwards admitted the collective effect Wembanyama had on the Timberwolves. His plan was to play as many minutes as needed to secure a win, but found Wembanyama willing to match him on the other end.

"He takes up a lot of space," Edwards said, calling Wembanyama 7-foot-6. "(We are) just trying to figure out ways to find the open man around him because ... he’s just everywhere.”

Standing "8 feet tall," it'd be hard for him not to be. But Friday evening, it wasn't just Wembanyama who imposed his will on defense.

The Spurs have a few others to thank for that.

"The guy's ridiculous," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of Edwards. "Steph and Dev did a great job, and the whole team did, because it takes the whole team with that guy."