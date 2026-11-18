SAN ANTONIO — Stephon Castle notices. But he doesn't register any disrespect.

Call it a byproduct of playing next to a 7-foot-4 forward capable of just about anything.

"I think most teams' five men can't guard Vic (Wembanyama)," Castle said after the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Cup 123-85 blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors last Friday, "so they have to help somehow. It's a scheme thing. I don't see it as disrespect."

The mysterious scheme, of course, isn't too mysterious when watching the Spurs' new starting lineup operate. As defenses attempt to keep Wembanyama from scoring in the paint, they often face a decision: either let him have an easier shot, or send multiple bodies.

Sometimes, teams have opted to allow a smaller defender do battle with Wembanyama while a center sticks to Castle, hoping it will disrupt the Frenchman's rhythm. Other times, they'll "live with" Castle waiting in the corner for a kick-out 3-pointer and leave him open.

Nov 2, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots in front of Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Either way, in 25 minutes against the Warriors, Castle took advantage. The third-year guard logged a season-high 32 points, five rebounds, six assists and one block on 12-for-18 shooting from the field and 5-for-8 shooting from 3 in the Spurs' 11th straight win.

Wembanyama got the point when asked how Castle seized his opportunites.

"The right way," Wembanyama said, offering a subtle nod to indicate he'd said enough.

He had. This season, Castle has been left wide open more from beyond the arc often than any of his teammates. He's managed to turn it into a positive for San Antonio.

Through 14 games, Castle is attempting 4.9 wide-open 3-pointers per contest, according to NBA tracking data, which classifies such attempts as shots taken with the closest defender at least 6 feet away. He’s converting 39.1 percent of those opportunities.

For perspective, Dylan Harper ranks second on the Spurs with 2.4 wide-open 3-point attempts per game, followed by Julian Champagnie (2.3) and Wembanyama (2.1). Castle is averaging more than twice as many as any of them, and more than any two combined.

Castle entered his third season shooting 30.9 percent from beyond the arc for his career. Now, he’s averaging a career-high 5.9 attempts per game, converting 33.7 percent of them.

Those numbers don’t necessarily suggest Castle has suddenly become a knockdown shooter. They do, however, indicate he’s becoming increasingly comfortable taking the shots opposing defenses are willing to concede. And he's routinely making them pay.

After spending much of last season operating with the ball in his hands, Castle been tasked with finding opportunities away from it as Harper has joined the starting lineup. While he was perhaps the biggest proponent of that change, adjusting to it wasn't seamless.

“I think the biggest obstacle I had was really myself,” Castle admitted, speaking on the first few weeks of his season leading up to his first 30-point outing against the Warriors. “( I was) just getting into my own head sometimes, not taking open shots and forcing worse shots.”

San Antonio’s growing collection of playmakers has forced Castle to become more versatile, whether he’s attacking the basket, spacing the floor or creating opportunities for others.

It’s an adjustment Mitch Johnson understands better than most.

“I think Steph has probably been asked to do more than any third-year player in the history of this league,” the coach said, “in terms of starting, (coming off the) bench, playing with the basketball, not (playing with the basketball), how he gets guarded, who he guards.”

Nov 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson, understanding Castle is not a perfect player, hasn't expected mastery of every adjustment as a 22-year-old. He understood the scrutiny that accompanied Castle's start to the season, particularly when the guard struggled to find his rhythm within the offense.

“He’s in the middle of everything," Johnson said. "When it doesn’t go well, everyone wants to know what’s going on with Steph ... when it’s going well, he’s an unbelievable impact player.”

Against Golden State, Castle offered a glimpse of what the latter could look like. His five made 3-pointers were a season high, but his impact wasn’t limited to the offensive end, where the Warriors struggled to contain him. He rode that momentum into a 20-point outing against the Utah Jazz, when the Spurs captured their 12th straight victory.

Johnson used the chance to give flowers to both Castle and Wembanyama.

"He and Victor, when they are sharp on that side of the floor," Johnson began, referring to the pair's defensive abilities. "it really, really can be contagious for the rest of our guys."

That, too, is part of Castle’s evolving role. While his shooting has become a focal point for opponents hoping to contain Wembanyama, San Antonio has continued to rely on him to provide resistance defensively, regardless of how his offense is functioning.

"We could be having not the greatest shooting night," Castle said after facing the Warriors — an ironically weak example, "but showing up on defense is really a non-negotiable.”

When Castle does find his rhythm offensively, the Spurs become much more difficult to contain. Defenses that initially planned to leave him alone must reconsider their matchups, often creating opportunities elsewhere on the floor as they try to adjust on the fly.

"It’s not part of their game plan to make that switch mid-game,” Castle said. “Seeing teams have to scramble and switch match-ups and over-rotate ... that’s when we’re at our best.”

For a Warriors team without Stephen Curry, those adjustments proved insurmountable. And while Castle only shot twice from 3 against the Utah Jazz, he still managed to get his offense going. Now out of his own head, those kinds of outings are what the Spurs expect.

Castle has given them zero reason to believe otherwise.

“He’s never blinked at anything we’ve asked,” Johnson said. “He just attacks everything.”