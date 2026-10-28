Wemby, Champagnie Key Dominant Spurs Offense in Blowout Over Kings

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs crushed the Sacramento Kings behind a well-rounded offense, excelling in the first half.

Seven different Spurs reached double-digit scoring, led by 29 points from Victor Wembanyama and 26 points from Julian Champagnie, including eight 3-pointers. The Spurs led by 26 points at halftime and cruised to the win behind remarkably efficient 3-point shooting. The 130-103 win gave San Antonio its first home victory of the season, and advanced the team’s record to 2-2.

After opening the season with the worst shooting night of his career, Victor Wembanyama has found his groove. The MVP candidate has steadily improved his scoring performance since the first game disappointment. After solid outings in his last two games, the superstar forward was a force to be reckoned with on Tuesday.

"I think we felt today what we were supposed to do and what we weren't,” Wembanyama said. “And we actually showed progress through(out) the game. So, I think — I hope — we can stick to the good stuff we did."

Wembanyama lit up Frost Bank Center early with 15 points in the first quarter. The 7-foot-4 forward skied through the lane to open the game, slamming home a perfectly placed alley-oop from De’Aaron Fox. In the first six minutes Wembanyama connected on alley-oops from three different Spurs. Fox, Castle and Vassell all delivered dimes at the rim for easy dunks by Wembanyama.

"The strength of our team is, as an opponent, you have to take care of multiple threats ... this time, the lob was open early. That opened up my teammates later on."

.@wemby went OFF tonight 👽



📊: 29 PTS | 10 REB | 5 BLK | 2 AST | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/rZnhWdhuuS — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 28, 2026

Julian Champagnie put on a shooting clinic in the first half of the blowout. The forward showed fans why he earned his $45 million contract signed over the offseason, nailing eight of his first nine 3-point attempts and seven in a row. The eight 3-pointers in a half tied his own record against the New York Knicks in 2025, when he set the franchise record with 11 3-pointers in the game.

As Champagnie’s streak reached unrivalled proportions, the Spurs’ offense transformed into repeated attempts to get Champagnie an open look. Champagnie missed the final heat check, but smiled as he checked out and ended the first half with 24 points.

"I thought our team did a good job of recognizing where he was once he got going," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "We've had some time in the last few years where I think we've done a poor job of (finding open shooters). Not intentionally. I just think we've grown in that aspect a little bit. Tonight was an example of that."

"We've just grown the chemistry, grown the relationships," Champagnie said. "We all know where we want to be on the court... so, I think it's kind of a product of that."

Wembanyama ended the stellar first half with a reflex tip-in that referees initially deemed too late for the buzzer. After review, the officials overruled the call to give the Spurs an 80-54 lead going into halftime. Wembanyama completed the half with 23 points, on 11-for-18 shooting, adding one steal and two blocks.

The Spurs continued the scoring barrage after the break. Three minutes into the third quarter, Wembanyama tore through the lane to throw down a dunk over Deandre Hunter, then caught a fast-break lob from Devin Vassell to force a timeout call from the helpless Kings. Wembanyama finished the dominant paint performance with nine dunks, five of them on alley-oop passes.

As Wembanyama succeeded up close, the rest of the Spurs swished from deep. As a team, San Antonio started the game 8-for-12 from behind the arc, and finished the first half shooting 59% on 3-pointers. The Spurs, Champagnie included, cooled off in the second half, but still finished the game shooting 46% on 3-pointers.

Dylan Harper supplemented the offense with 13 points and six assists on an efficient 6-for-7 night, including a crafty alley-oop layup. Wembanyama assisted on the basket but slightly missed his mark, and Harper skillfully recovered the pass mid-air, finishing with his right hand.

Vassell put up 14 points and eight assists, and aided the early onslaught by nailing his first three 3-pointers. Castle posted 15 points and five assists. Against his former team Fox had a quiet night in scoring with 11 points, but shared six assists.

Speaking of former Kings, Harrison Barnes might've had the highlight of the night with a poster jam that the crowd and the bench went absolutely nuts for.

"I stood up so quick I started getting dizzy... it shocked me," Wembanyama said with a laugh. Asked to explain the obvious reason everyone gets excited for a Harrison Barnes dunk, Wembanyama obliged.

"Because we love him, simple as that," he said with a big smile.

The Spurs turn around for a back-to-back, traveling to face the Utah Jazz Wednesday at 8 p.m. Central.