SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs need some help if they want to win West Group C of the NBA Cup. Getting to the Knockout Rounds, however, might prove a little easier.

Entering Friday, the Spurs sit in a four-way tie with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, all of whom boast 2-1 records in Group Play. San Antonio will host Los Angeles at Frost Bank Center while Portland hosts Golden State.

Both games are scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Central.

The six group winners will automatically advance to the Knockout Rounds, joined by one wild-card team from each conference. Point differential serves as the first tiebreaker between second-place teams with identical Group Play records, making the Spurs' 38-point blowout over the Warriors look better by the day, even if they don't clinch their group.

"I haven't got into all the scenarios and tiebreakers," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson admitted on Friday. "We're playing, I believe the hottest team in the league. The team with the best record, (who is) playing as good as anybody. So, up for a tough test tonight."

Here’s a look at every remaining scenario in West Group C entering Friday’s slate:

San Antonio Spurs

Clinch West Group C with win + POR loss.

Clinch home-court advantage in Quarterfinals with win, DAL loss + POR loss.

Advance to Knockout Rounds with win + DEN loss.

Advance to Knockout Rounds with win + winning tiebreak over DEN.

Eliminated with loss.

Los Angeles Lakers

Clinch West Group C with win + GSW loss.

Advance to Knockout Rounds with win, DEN loss + MEM loss.

Advance to Knockout Rounds by winning tiebreak over any West second-place 3-1 team.

Eliminated with loss.

Golden State Warriors

Clinch West Group C with win + SAS loss.

Advance to Knockout Rounds with win, DEN loss + MEM loss.

Advance to Knockout Rounds by winning tiebreak over any West second-place 3-1 team.

Eliminated with loss.

Portland Trail Blazers

Clinch West Group C with win + LAL loss.

Advance to Knockout Rounds by winning tiebreak over any West second-place 3-1 team.

Eliminated with loss.

Should the Spurs advance, they’ll play in the Quarterfinals on either Dec. 4 or Dec. 5. The Semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 8-9, with both rounds hosted by the higher-seeded teams.

"This is a very big game for us," Spurs guard Stephon Castle said at shootaround Friday morning. "One of our goals at the beginning of the season was to get back to the Cup (Final). I feel like if we handle business tonight, we'll be one step closer."

Unlike last season, when the Spurs fell to the New York Knicks in Las Vegas, the NBA Cup Final will take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 11. But before the Spurs can worry about getting there, they’ll need to beat Luka Dončić and the Lakers.

"The biggest thing is discipline," Castle said of Dončić. "He plays at his own pace. It’s hard to speed him up ... but it's also not a one-on-one thing. We’ve got to play great team defense. When we've had success against him in the past, I think we've done that.”