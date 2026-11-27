It's the most wonderful time of the year.

The day after Thanksgiving, the San Antonio Spurs are set to play the Los Angeles Lakers in what, for now, is the battle for the West. These two teams may both be at the top, but that's about where their similarities end. It may just be the most important game for the Spurs yet.

The Spurs are coming off a tough 116-111 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, one that came despite another monster performance from Victor Wembanyama.

The Frenchman put up 44 points and 16 rebounds, but without both De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, the Spurs struggled to find a rhythm offensively. San Antonio shot just 28% from beyond the arc and turned the ball over three times in the final two minutes of the game.

If Wednesday's loss showed the Spurs anything, it's that even on Wembanyama's best nights, it takes more than him to win basketball games.

Now back home with a day off and their bellies full, San Antonio and Los Angeles will be matched up in one of the most anticipated battles of the year for basketball fans.

Starting Lineups

The 15-3 Lakers are having a fantastic start to the season. Most notably, Luka Dončič is having an otherworldly offensive season, again. The superstar is averaging a league-best 35.6 points a game, and looks the healthiest he has in a long time.

Running mate Austin Reaves is also having an All-Star caliber season, averaging 24.7 points a game. He has a 43 point game against Detroit this season. However, Reaves has missed five games with a bone bruise in his heel, and is the Lakers only QUESTIONABLE coming into this one.

If Reaves is out, Quentin Grimes could start in his place again. The former Houston Cougar, Knick, Piston, and Mav has bounced around the league, but looks like he may have found a home in California. He is averagin 12.4 points a game and scored an outstanding 47 points against the Hornets in November. Grimes has proven his worth as a two-way player in this league.

Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia, and big man Walker Kessler round out the starters for the Lakers. Thybulle is a new addition as well, and has looked more comfortable with this group, especially on defense, game after game. Thybulle is fourth in steals this season. LaRavia has been solid to start the season as well.

Kessler was the team's big offseason addition, and has proven why the Lakers wanted him. He is averaging 14 points, 10.8 rebounds, and two blocks a game.

Coach JJ Redick runs a deep rotation. The Lakers have a more bench options than they've had in years, and can turn to many different options against this Spurs group. Collin Sexton and Jarred Vanderbilt can be sparks off the bench on both sides of the floor. Ziare Williams and Sandro Mamukelashvili have been fanstastic to start season. Rookie Cameron Carr has showed promise as well.

The 15-4 Spurs could be getting some much needed reinforcements for this one.

Both Fox and Harper are listed QUESTIONABLE coming into Friday's matchup. Harper's designation is particularly encouraging for a Spurs group that has missed having the young guard on the floor. Getting even one of their two playmakers back against a team that forces as many turnovers as the Lakers would be huge for San Antonio.

Wembanyama is coming off yet another monstrous performance, but one of the more important players for San Antonio in this matchup will be Stephon Castle. The third-year guard has taken on a number of responsibilities in the absence of Fox and Harper, and will likely spend a good portion of his night defending the league's leading scorer.

Nov 25, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with guard Stephon Castle (5) after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie will have to find some consistency from beyond the arc, something this Spurs group desperately needed in Portland.

Harrison Barnes could round out the starting five once again, depending on the availability of Fox and Harper.

Much like Redick, Mitch Johnson has a number of options to turn to off the bench. Keldon Johnson has proven time and time again that he can provide an offensive spark for this group, and the size and length of Luke Kornet and Carter Bryant could be particularly valuable against this Laker team.

What to Watch For

Defense. And then defense again.

This Lakers team has struggled with its defense over the years. Unlike Wembanyama, Dončič has never been known to be a top tier defender. However, this year, the team around him has helped account for that.

Most notably, the Lakers are stealing the ball, and profiting off of it, better than any team in the league. San Antonio has turned the ball over a ton this season, and they must protect it against this Laker team. Even Dončič has kept his hands active this season with 1.9 steals a game.

Los Angeles currently rank s10th in defensive efficiency, but the Spurs rank third. They must lean on that against Dončič. It will not just be about slowing him down, but about what move he makes next. Dončič can see the floor and make the right read as well as anyone in the league. The Lakers have a number of capable players who can knock down shots.

A matchup to watch will be between Wembanyama and Kessler.

Dončić has always benefited from having a big man to work with in the pick-and-roll, and Kessler has given him just that. How the Spurs defend the two without compromising Wembanyama's ability to protect the rim will be something to keep an eye on.

On the other end of the floor, San Antonio has to make things easier for its big man.

The Spurs have struggled to find consistency from beyond the arc this season. Against a team with as much offensive firepower as the Lakers, they simply cannot afford to have another poor shooting night. Getting Wembanyama the ball is one thing, but giving him the space to do what he does is another.

The potential return of Fox and Harper could make a world of difference for this group. If neither can go, the Spurs will have to be much more intentional with their ball movement than they were in Portland.

There is a lot more on the line for these two teams than the top spot in the West. Friday marks the final night of NBA Cup group play, and for San Antonio, a loss would mean elimination from the tournament.

Nov 25, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs huddle before entering Moda Center to play against the Portland Trail Blazers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's still November, but this could be the closest thing to playoff basketball the Spurs have played this season. Defense, depth, and execution. Friday night will be a test of all three.

Ahead of Friday night's top-of-the-West NBA Cup matchup, here's what you need to know:

WHO:

Los Angeles Lakers (15-3)

San Antonio Spurs (15-4)

WHEN:

Friday, Nov. 27 (Tipoff 8:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

Amazon Prime

Radio: 1200 WOAI (English), KXTN.com 1350AM (Spanish)

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

Maliq Brown (two-way) - OUT

Dylan Harper (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

De'Aaron Fox (shin) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL:

Austin Reaves (heel) - QUESTIONABLE

Quentin Grimes (finger) - AVAILABLE