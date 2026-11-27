SAN ANTONIO — With unfinished business they'd have to handle at Hinkle Fieldhouse, the San Antonio Spurs entered this fall hoping to make it back to the NBA Cup Final.

Three games into Group Play, they need a win to keep those hopes alive.

"Especially knowing what the standings are," Stephon Castle said at shootaround prior to hosting the Western Conference's No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, "this is a very big game for us. I feel like if we handle business tonight, we'll be one step closer."

The Spurs, currently half a game back from the top seed in the West, enter their final Group Play contest in a four-way tie with the Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors with two spots available in the NBA Cup's Knockout Rounds.

A win combined with a Portland loss will clinch West Group C for San Antonio, but its 38-point drubbing of Golden State two weeks ago helped place it in strong position to earn the conference's lone wild card spot if it doesn't win the group, as point differential in Group Play games serves as the first tiebreaker between runners-up.

Still, a loss eliminates the Spurs from advancing, meaning they'll need to slow down Luka Dončić if they want to make it to Indianapolis this season. It's not an easy task.

"He plays at his own pace," Castle said of Dončić. "It's hard to speed him up. When he gets to certain spots on the floor, if you're not disciplined, that's where (he) really hurts you."

Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić (77) draws a foul in between San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Dončić is leading the NBA in scoring averaging 36.6 points per game — his current career-high came during the 2023-24 season when he averaged 33.9 — and stands as one of the frontrunners for the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award.

While they've been able to lean on Dončić through the first month of the season, the Lakers have yet to face Victor Wembanyama — another top MVP candidate who has anchored the league's best overall team by net rating (11.4), ranks third in scoring and first in blocks.

They're well aware of how the 7-foot-4 Frenchman can change the dynamic of a game.

"Unprecedented, the kind of player he is," Lakers center Walker Kessler said. "He’s a lot stronger than he actually looks. He plays with a lot more physicality now. A lot more confidence. He’s putting up some crazy numbers ... it'll be a good challenge for us."

Entering Friday, the Spurs could be shorthanded again as they await final injury designations for both De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper. Fox has missed the last two games with a right shin contusion after Spurs coach Mitch Johnson says the point guard was tripped by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears when they last played on Nov. 21.

Harper has missed four games since he slipped on a wet spot in the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 17. He was upgraded to QUESTIONABLE prior to facing the Lakers after his initial timeline for return was reported to be 2-to-3 weeks.

As the lead guard in their absence, Castle has focused on creating advantages where he can find them, both as a scorer and a passer. He's been happy with the early results.

"Most times, when you're the only guard on the floor," he began, "and you have to create the action or create the advantage ... most of the time you don't get an assist out of it. But I think the process and the flow of our offense, we're focused on the right things."

Castle emphasized not wanting any of his teammates to miss time, but couldn't say whether or not Harper was tracking to play against the Lakers. He did participate in shootaround.

"He looked pretty good," Castle added of Harper.

With both the Lakers and Spurs looking for a way to get to the NBA Cup Final, their Group Play showdown stands as a strong opportunity to gain some positive momentum. Wembanyama, for one, doesn't take the matchup lightly. And neither will Dončić.

"Must win," Wembanyama said after the Spurs' 116-111 Group Play loss to Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. "We need to take that lead. Big game. Big, big game."