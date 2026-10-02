SAN ANTONIO — People were surprised by his voice. He had a very deep voice.

At the podium for the first time since he joined the San Antonio Spurs in 2016, Mitch Johnson fielded questions from reporters about a 10-point win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on a night when the fact that he sat there at all superseded the victory itself.

Gregg Popovich, who coached the Spurs for the first five games of their 2024-25 season, suffered a stroke in the tunnel during pregame warmups. But Johnson didn't know that.

"Everybody’s just always got to be ready for the next man up,” he said that night. “Sometimes people get sick or don’t feel well or things come up in life. He’s just not feeling well.”

What unfolded in the months that followed paved the way for Johnson to succeed Popovich, one of his greatest mentors, as the Hall of Famer's absence transitioned from temporary to indefinite to permanent. Two years later, both take their respective places at Victory Capital Performance Center: Popovich on the bench and Johnson at center court.

By now, no one in the gym bats an eye. Especially not at Johnson.

“He's been amazing," Keldon Johnson said. "You can tell that he's leadership for us."

Even after a full season of experience at the helm of the Spurs, however, Mitch Johnson resists any notion of complacency. He holds himself to the same standard as his players.

"Comfortable is not really a word that exists too much around here," the coach said on Monday, using the same raspy tone he had the first time he spoke on behalf of the team.

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson answers questions from the media during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off a 62-20 regular season campaign that ended in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the hands of the New York Knicks, the Spurs enter Johnson's second full season as head coach with title aspirations. Unlike a year ago, they no longer possess the element of surprise.

San Antonio has felt that weight on its shoulders — Johnson perhaps most of all, as he continues to find ways to establish his culture within a program used to prolonged success.

"Everybody has their ways and processes," he said, "but there's really no better way to continue to evolve ... than listening, learning and watching other people. Some things may be not applicable, but if you can find a couple of gems, (they) can be very impactful."

Between Popovich and his father, John, who won the 1979 NBA Finals with his hometown Seattle Supersonics, Johnson has witnessed no shortage of golden achievement.

The 39-year-old has emphasized striking a balance between leaning on the past and embracing the future. He knows it can't always yield results, but having seen life when the Spurs put together back-to-back 22-win seasons, he prefers the side of the spectrum where teams place a target on his players' backs. It's much nicer, he's learned.

"In this league," Johnson quipped, "I'll take the expectations."

Johnson took a trip home this summer. He needed it after the grueling spring he had, whether for a rare chance to be back where he grew up or simply for the cooler weather.

"It's a great time to be in Seattle," Johnson said with a smile. "That was a lot of fun."

In between quiet moments of reflection, many of which found their way into Johnson's day-to-day as he revisited the end of his first official season as head coach again and again, the Washington native found ways to enrich himself. He set up a meeting with the man he felt could relate to him most: 39-year-old Super Bowl champion Mike Macdonald.

Like Johnson, Macdonald worked his way up the coaching ranks in the NFL before he landed a job as the front man for the Seattle Seahawks. At that, he, too, took over for a legend.

Sitting in Macdonald's office along with Brian Wright, Johnson got to work. He and Macdonald talked about Victor Wembanyama. They shared leadership struggles. Macdonald introduced Johnson to "culture days," which are a staple at Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

Johnson took the time to ask questions of a coach who he hoped to become — Macdonald won a championship in two seasons. That's next on Johnson's list.

"It was selfishly very cool for me in a couple of different ways," Johnson said. "I went to school with Richard Sherman. Coach (Steve) Carroll was tremendous. They've been a model organization in that league for quite some time ... pretty cool to peek behind the curtain."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the days and weeks to follow, Game 5 of the NBA Finals crept in again. Along with it came the entirety of his first stint as a head coach. And all of the insecurity.

"When you're a head coach for the first time, going through your first training camp," Johnson said, "the ... overthinking, 'What ifs?' (and) second-guessing happen quite often."

He continued, offering a glimpse into his offseason: "I, in a way, blacked out. You just ride the never-ending, unforgiving current of this league ... there were a lot of good things that we want to do better, that I want to do better. And I probably didn't realize it at the time."

Since he was officially named head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, Johnson hasn't gotten off the ride. He probably won't for as long as he holds the position. But the piece of the job he tends to return to is the group of players who gave him his voice in the first place.

"You need a strong head of the snake," Keldon Johnson explained on Tuesday. "That's what it takes to have a successful team. I feel like he's been that for us.”

Wembanyama has a thing for the old days, even if he's only 22 years old.

The Frenchman remembers when Popovich still roamed the sidelines during games his rookie season, back when Mitch Johnson's only responsibility before tipoff was to warm him up. He couldn't help but grin when the memories came flooding back.

"I miss it sometimes," Wembanyama admitted. "I still get to see him every day, but he's not as much in the trenches with us (he laughs, signaling a joke). Those were good days."

Make no mistake, Wembanyama would prefer winning 60 games to 20, and given he still gets to see Popovich around the facility, he's learned to be OK with the change. But he's noticed a difference in Johnson, who now leads the charge. He says for the better.

"I think it's been such a quick growth for him (becoming a head coach)," he said. "Unexpected too, at first. Or somewhat unexpected. But he's adapted so well."

Nov 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and acting head coach Mitch Johnson before the game against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wembanyama isn't the only one to have noticed the change. If there's one thing Devin Vassell enjoys about Johnson's role as head coach, it's that he doesn't require a "good cop."

"You know, there's certain times when Pop is Pop, and he's going crazy, right?" Vassell said, careful not to say more than necessary. "Mitch kind of calmed everything down. He just gave you a little bit. If Pop didn't answer (a) question, maybe he'd help you understand."

Vassell recalls Johnson always finding the right words for the situation. But as an assistant coach, his services weren't always required. Now being called upon first, he's had to find words far more frequently. And is he comfortable? That's the wrong choice of word.

"Not very comfortable at all," Johnson said, allowing himself to laugh. "I do think there's something to be said when you go through a whole calendar year. You have a little more expectations of what you're walking into ... it brings new excitement. It also brings unknowns."

Atop that list are which five players he'll throw out for tipoff and how his rotations can be flexible enough to withstand more experienced teams in the postseason. Both issues, Johnson says, are blessings in disguise for a team hoping for another NBA Finals run.

"We're very fortunate to have such a dynamic roster," Johnson began, "where you can really get creative in terms of the puzzle pieces and how you want to build the puzzle."

In Johnson's perfect world, that finished jigsaw reveals a Larry O'Brien trophy, hoisted by Wembanyama with himself and the rest of the Spurs' locker room in tow.

Two years ago, the picture might have been nothing more than wishful thinking. Back then, people were still surprised by Johnson's voice. He had a very deep voice.

These days, nobody seems surprised anymore.

"Him finding his voice last year and just being the leader of this team," Vassell said, "holding us all accountable for the stuff we need to be ... I think he's just done a great job."