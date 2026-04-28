PORTLAND, Ore. — The funny feeling persisted for about a day.

After slamming his chin on the hardwood floor in Game 2 while driving against Jrue Holiday, Victor Wembanyama didn't know how else to describe his concussion. He also would have rather not talked about it, but after missing Game 3 in Portland, he couldn't avoid it.

"I don't want it to become a distraction," Wembanyama explained. "Ask me again when the season is over ... all the doctors, especially on the Spurs ... they were great.”

That's where Wembanyama's praise ended. The San Antonio Spurs star, carefully calculated, divulged not when he learned he was cleared from the NBA's concussion protocol, nor the reason he was given for not playing in Game 3. But he made clear his feelings.

"The way the situation was handled was very disappointing," he said.

Apr 26, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Per NBA policy, players whose symptoms don't worsen after their initial concussion diagnosis may begin a steady ramp-up process 24 hours later. After 48 hours, they become eligible for clearance by team doctors, who must consult a league policy director.

Wembanyama made a push to play Game 3 — the Frenchman doubled down on "feeling great" for days following Sunday's contest — but was denied by the NBA.

His clearance for Game 4 wasn't delivered until 55 minutes prior to tipoff at Moda Center. By that point, Wembanyama wasn't planning to take no for an answer again.

"Him missing time with the circumstances at hand," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson began, "I knew he was going to come out chomping at the bit."

Added De'Aaron Fox: “Once he didn’t play last game, I think we expected that he was going to play. I don’t think anybody was really questioning it.”

Faced with a hostile environment in postseason mode for the first time in five years, Wembanyama took in jeers from Trail Blazers faithful. While additional physicality in the playoffs is somewhat of a myth, the Spurs felt every bit of contact aimed at their star.

Wembanyama went 4-for-12 in the first half, slightly deterred by a combination of Donovan Clingan, Deni Avdija and Holiday applying pressure on both ends of the floor. Portland held the Spurs to just 35 percent shooting from the floor through two quarters; a late layup by Fox helped keep them behind by 17 points heading to the locker room.

"We had to figure out a way to play the right way," Fox said.

Apr 26, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) and guard Devin Vassell (24) help forward Victor Wembanyama (1) off the court during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 4 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A 25-point lead by the LA Clippers wasn't enough to keep the Spurs from victory in early March. Wembanyama, who helped spearhead that win and now refers to it as one of his favorite moments of the season, seemed to recall that feeling trudging off the court.

By the time it was Portland's turn to do the same, the 7-foot-4 forward had poured in 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. The Spurs took a commanding 3-1 series lead, won Game 4 114-93 and became the oncoming storm Rip City boasts about in its pregame ritual.

“I (saw) the best player in the world do exactly what he’s supposed to do," Devin Vassell said during his on-court postgame interview. "Dominate on both sides of the basketball.”

The Trail Blazers' untimely collapse started with the Spurs' aggressive rim attack coming out of halftime. An 11-0 run quickly stole back the game's momentum, and Wembanyama quickly adjusted to the physicality he faced on defense. His block party was proof.

“He’s a big part of the game plan," Trail Blazers guard Jerami Grant said. "Figuring out where he’s at on the court. Trying to be physical when he’s on offense. You try to move him away from the rim, but they’re doing a good job of keeping him low.”

As Johnson watched Game 4 unfold, he couldn't help but fixate on Wembanyama, who has proven to be an effective on-court communicator in his third season. On top of giving his teammates defensive confidence, he radiated a different kind of reassurance to his coach.

Was Johnson holding his breath each time Wembanyama took a tumble?

"I didn’t, to be honest," he said. "I’ve learned to trust that young man. I’m rolling with him, and I think the challenge now is for him to continue to play the way he did in the second half ... when he does that, we’ll be tough ... I thought he looked great."

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) listens to coach Mitch Johnson in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Feeling the burden of being a franchise player, Wembanyama understands the pressure that comes with spearheading a postseason push. If he were asked to imagine it prior to Game 1, a concussion would not have been in the cards. Still, he pushed forward.

"It’s a long process," Johnson said. "It's not an ankle sprain ... (I'm) just really happy for him to be back out there with his teammates, being able to compete."

Wembanyama declined to create a spectacle about whether or not he should have played Game 3: a win rendered the argument mostly moot, anyway. What mattered more to him was how his squad managed to pull off a road win and climb out of a hole.

"We got this connection," he said. "I think there's no useless drama between us… there's no jealousy. Nobody cares about their stat line. It's our greatest strength."

Fox departed the postgame podium on Sunday just in time for Wembanyama to take the stand. As a team spokesperson escorted the point guard back to the locker room, he announced the Frenchman's impending arrival. The other option was an open locker room, if media "didn't care" about speaking with Wembanyama.

For a second, Fox thought maybe he was the one concussed. And he'd have been right.

"Who doesn't care about Vic?" he asked. Then he laughed and went to change.