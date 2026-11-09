SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be without one of their most reliable perimeter shooters as they continue their four-game road trip Monday night in Phoenix.

Devin Vassell, who was listed on the Spurs' injury report Sunday evening with left adductor tightness, was officially ruled OUT against the Phoenix Suns after shootaround on Monday.

Through 10 games this season, Vassell is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3-point range. His absence comes amid an encouraging stretch for both him and the Spurs, who have won an NBA-best eight consecutive games after dropping their first two contests of the season.

Vassell scored 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, in San Antonio's 124-109 NBA Cup victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He followed that performance with 15 points in Saturday's 125-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Across the two victories, Vassell averaged 17 points while connecting on seven of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. His impact hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates, either.

"His years being here give him this feeling of being sure," Victor Wembanyama said after San Antonio's overtime victory against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. "He is sure of what he does, but we're also sure of what he does. We've got full trust in him."

Nov 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) reacts after making a 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keldon Johnson similarly praised Vassell's approach, highlighting the veteran guard's preparation and leadership behind the scenes, which bleed into end-of-game situations.

"He keeps his head down and works," Johnson said. "He stays out to get shots (up). To see how he carries himself as a professional ... he leads by example for us each and every day."

With Vassell sidelined, Julian Champagnie is a likely candidate to enter San Antonio's starting lineup. The forward has provided a shooting presence off the bench, including a 14-point outing against Portland in which he made four 3-pointers.

During training camp, Champagnie made clear his priorities wouldn't change regardless of his place in the rotation. That will remain true if he joins Mitch Johnson's starting unit.

"We all have a goal to win," Champagnie said. "However we get there is how we get there. No matter who starts or doesn't start, that doesn't play a big role in where things are going."

Mitch Johnson has similarly emphasized the importance of having multiple options throughout his rotation, particularly as the team continues finding its rhythm early in the season. Without Vassell, the Spurs will lean on depth to keep an eight-game win streak alive.

"We have a lot of really good players and ... groups and combinations," Johnson said after Saturday's win in Portland. "(Our depth) will be a strength for us throughout the season."

Vassell's status beyond Monday is unknown, but the Spurs will conclude their four-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening before returning home to host their first NBA Cup game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

In the meantime, tipoff from Mortgage Matchup Center between the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns is set for 8 p.m. Central on Monday on DAZN and NBA League Pass.