SAN ANTONIO — Three back-to-backs in their first 10 games, all involving travel, haven't made things particularly easy for the San Antonio Spurs. But Mitch Johnson holds his tongue.

"You always want what you don't have in that moment," the coach said prior to facing the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, his squad's fourth unique location in its first five games.

Salt Lake City marked San Antonio's second back-to-back of the season after playing in Austin and Dallas on consecutive nights about 96 hours prior. Following that matchup, the Spurs returned home for three straight games before embarking on a four-game road trip.

Bouts with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers last Friday and Saturday, respectively, put the Spurs through the wringer again. But after convincing wins over both — 124-109 against Sacramento in NBA Cup Group Play and 125-103 against Portland — it's clear they've found their rhythm in the early season.

"We've got a lot of momentum," Stephon Castle said at shootaround in Phoenix.

Nov 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spurs averaged 124.5 points between their two most recent road games, winning by a combined 37 points while showcasing the depth they've spent the early season trying to maximize. Castle's assessment was backed by San Antonio's offensive production.

The Spurs recorded 28 assists against Sacramento and another 29 against Portland, moving the ball effectively while finding contributions throughout their rotation.

"The way that we like to play off each other," Castle began, "we know how hard we are to guard, especially when ... the ball's popping with how much talent we have on the court."

Victor Wembanyama leads that charge, combining for 59 points and 21 rebounds across the two victories while shooting 61.3 percent from the field. But San Antonio's success wasn't, and hasn't been, solely dependent on its franchise cornerstone.

Devin Vassell averaged 17 points between the two games, while Castle added 16.5 points and six assists per contest. Dylan Harper also chipped in another 16 points per game.

Johnson acknowledged that certain lineup combinations haven't spent enough time together to develop the familiarity necessary to succeed. Rather than forcing those groups into uncomfortable situations, he's opted for a more deliberate approach.

"The depth is our strength," Johnson said. "We have a lot of really good players and ... groups and combinations that can play together. It will be a strength for us throughout the season."

Nov 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson instructs players during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The circumstances surrounding San Antonio's opening stretch haven't helped. Beyond the travel-heavy schedule, the Spurs entered the season with a shorter offseason than most after reaching the NBA Finals in June. They'd prefer it that way, but it didn't come without logistical challenges. Wembanyama believes that adjustment is beginning to take shape.

"We're in a great spot, 10 games in," Wembanyama said after the Spurs' NBA-best eighth straight win in Portland. "The season goes by quick. We're building. We're trending upwards. Everybody's figuring out their roles ... getting in shape, getting into the rhythm of the season."

Johnson agrees, pointing to the progress San Antonio has made despite its unusual schedule. With more road games ahead, the Spurs will have opportunities to determine if their recent success is sustainable into what they hope will be another deep playoff run.

For now, Wembanyama isn't getting ahead of himself. The Spurs have shown encouraging signs, but he knows the season will demand more than what they've encountered so far. By then, they might be wishing for the early days of the season back. They'll hold their tongues.

"We've only been tested a few ways," Wembanyama said. "We've played the same opponents a couple of times. The season is long. There's going to be difficulties that we can't anticipate."