SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson keeps a never-ending list of first experiences. Wednesday evening, he checked another big one off the list.

After playing all 82 games in his seventh regular season, the San Antonio Spurs forward earned his first major NBA award, capturing Sixth Man of the Year honors over Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr.

Johnson was brought to tears when he found out the news.

"It's a surreal feeling," he said an hour later. "I was nervous. I knew it was out of my control, and I couldn't do anything else to solidify (my case)."

The moment was a extra emotional for the 26-year-old. His grandfather, who has been battling cancer this season, forced the forward to navigate his day-to-day without seeing his parents as often. Balancing that with the season only made the change harder.

Surrounded by his family, including his parents on Wednesday, his emotions welled up.

"This year has been the toughest of my life," he admitted, "but to persevere, continue … it’s a testament to the Spurs. When I talk about (it), I feel like I have so much family here."

He continued: "Knowing what I have going on, I feel like I was able to come here and my teammates picked me up … it’s just one big family.”

Mar 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forwards Keldon Johnson (3) and Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrate in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

If you asked Johnson's teammates, the honor was a long time coming. Between long hours at the practice facility and a never-ending social better, he earned the right to brag.

“He has sacrificed more than anybody on this team," Victor Wembanyama said after the Spurs clinched the playoffs in March for the first time since 2019. "He has outshone everybody ... he’s the soul of this team, and he brings energy no matter what time of the day."

Mitch Johnson first coined Keldon Johnson the heart and soul of San Antonio. Since then, the moniker has stuck — it's far from his only, but it might be his favorite.

"That's my job," Keldon Johnson said in January. "I take pride in doing what my team needs me to do: being the energy guy, being the leader."

On top of wielding the team's fiesta-sized boom box, Johnson is the group's resident cowboy. When he finishes practice, he often swaps his sneakers for exotic boots.

"It's a lifestyle," Johnson told Spurs On SI. "It's everyday attire."

A day at Longhorn Ranch — Johnson's San Antonio Hill Country acreage — includes feeding his small menagerie of animals; keeping his boot well stocked and clean; and, at times, welcoming teammates and reporters to experience his slice of lone star comfort.

The joy Johnson experiences while at home has always been overflowing. He'll tell you his experience on the hardwood court has been the same, but he hasn't been clear of obstacles.

Perhaps his biggest came last year, when he first went a season without starting. Going from the Spurs' No. 1 option for years on end to the sixth man made for a difficult transition. It's part of what made his award case even stronger, in Mitch Johnson's eyes.

“The role embracement from him started earlier than everybody,” the coach said of Keldon Johnson's development. “We asked him to embrace a role before the team was ready and built for him to star in that role. For a young player to do that is almost unheard of.”

Mar 6, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) dunks during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It was Gregg Popovich who first called Johnson "The Mustang" on account of his wild on-court tendencies. It was also the Hall-of-Fame coach who broke the news to Johnson that he'd be moved to a bench role with the team's best interests in mind.

That took the forward a second to process, as open as he was to winning. Looking back two years later, he thanks Popovich for the vision he saw.

"Pop believed in me," Johnson began, "when I was young, and when I didn't necessarily believe in myself ... he's the most loving, genuine, caring individual I've ever come across. He's affected my career in amazing ways. In amounts I could never put into words."

Johnson continued adjusting to sixth-man life even after Popovich stepped away from coaching. At the time, Chris Paul was still mentoring the Spurs' young core.

Impacting winning became much more difficult when injuries sidelined Wembanyama midway through February and newly acquired star point guard De'Aaron Fox in March. As the Spurs recovered and prepared for a year they hoped would bring good health, Johnson continued to workshop ways for him to better fit on offense and defense.

Feb 8, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Then-San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich talks to San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

This regular season, Johnson averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 52 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3 — his most efficient shooting splits since his rookie season, when he played just 17 games in San Antonio.

Make no mistake, nothing about his numbers ever screamed "needs improvement."

"Leap?" Julian Champagnie posed, questioned in Brooklyn about Johnson's increased offensive production. "I wouldn't say leap. That's just Keldon's play."

Johnson recorded the second-most bench points in the NBA this season (1,081) and broke the Spurs' franchise record set by Manu Ginóbili during the 2007-08 season. He joined the Argentinian legend as the only other Spur to win Sixth Man of the Year.

Fox, who knows a thing or two about sacrifices himself, vouched for his teammate's willingness to embrace his new role, if for no other reason the logistics.

"When you're (the No. 1 option)," Fox began, "the quality of shots aren't going to be as high as when you have other extremely good players on the court. He's embraced that role, coming off the bench. He knows that we need him to come out and be aggressive."

Keldon Johnson pulled up to the Spurs' practice facility expecting to do media. What he didn't plan for was every one of his teammates' cars in the parking lot.

"This don't make no sense," Johnson said. "Why is everybody here?"

If the forward picked up on the surprise, he didn't let on. Instead, he trudged up the stairs in his cowboy hat and boots, prepared to sit for an interview.

Waiting for him on the third floor was his team, each donning a cowboy hat of their own. Some wore them better than others, but it didn't matter to Johnson.

"That was probably the best moment of my life," he said.

As Johnson embraced the Spurs, he never dropped his smile. Playing in every game, Johnson helped them secure their eighth 60-win season in franchise history. But like Chris Paul did a year ago, he only wanted to thank his teammates for putting up with him.

"As much as I'm loud and obnoxious and speaking out and things like that," Johnson said, "they allow me to be the best version of myself each and every day."

Apr 8, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With the Spurs now in the postseason looking to capture the feeling of being on the mountaintop once again, Johnson will continue to play his role.

At one point, that meant scoring the ball on every possession. These days, he's called upon to provide a spark off the bench. And when the game is over, he'll be the first to rough house the leading scorer. He might yell a time or two — audible far beyond the locker room walls.

Johnson wears his label as the heart and soul of the Spurs with pride. In return, the Spurs love him. They appreciate his impact ad his presence.

There isn't a day in which they won't.

"I take that and hold it close to my chest," he said, "because this is where it started for me ... it just shows you how blessed I am to be a part of something like this."