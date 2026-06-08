'Mayhem': Spurs Prepare for Basketball Fight of the Century at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK CITY -- Victor Wembanyama and this young Spurs team are about to walk into The World's Most Famous Arena for one of the most historically-significant basketball games of all time.

That might sound like hyperbole, but I assure you, it is not.

"We got one game tomorrow night at 8:30 in Madison Square Garden," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "It's the only game that matters. We got to come in here ready to win it."

The Knicks are one of the biggest brands in all of sports, and they stole two games on the road as they work to deliver a title to a city of 8 million who have been starving for this for the last 53 years. On the other side, the rising face of the league who could one day be the greatest to ever do it hopes to add to his legend by leading an unprecedented comeback and cap an already-impressive first playoff run with a championship.

It'll cost close to five figures to get into Madison Square Garden and sit among hundreds if not thousands of celebrities, including a friend of Jeffrey Epstein's who will become the first sitting US President to ever attend an NBA Finals game and throw a gigantic monkey wrench into the logistics of the proceedings. The joyous watch parties outside the arena will not be happening. If you're fortunate enough to get a ticket, plan on arriving two hours early with no bag to go through a TSA-style security screening.

The Knicks played in two Finals in the 1990's, but they haven't come into a home Finals game with a lead in the series since 1973 when Walt Clyde Frazier's Knickerbockers knocked off Wilt, West and the Lakers. New York is alive, New Yorkers are outside, and the whole city will be watching on Monday night.

Vibes outside Madison Square Garden



We’re about to see the first NBA Finals here in 27 years pic.twitter.com/Y5bRi3GK9S — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) June 6, 2026

The Garden is always the biggest possible stage for any performer, and this is the biggest basketball show the city has seen in nearly 30 years. It will be a complete zoo by the time tipoff arrives at 8:30 p.m. eastern.

"I just feel like it's going to be mayhem out here," Devin Vassell said. "We know it's going to be crazy. The fans are going to be going crazy, outside the arena is going to be crazy, the media's going to be crazy. We just need to be focused on us and everybody that is in our locker room and the team. We don't need to let any outside noise or distractions get in the way of what's going on, because we feel like we have a really good opportunity in Game 3."

The human beings in attendance will make enough noise to cause permanent hearing loss. The building itself will be actually, physically shaking, maybe enough to derail the trains in Penn Station below.

"There will obviously be a ton of excitement around the game," Johnson said. "This arena's like no other. The added circumstances will be on top of that. We've been fortunate to play some games in this arena recently that have been, again, not Finals, but Christmas game. I just think added attention around Victor and being in this arena a few times, we've experienced that. I would expect tomorrow will be more than that. It will be a fun environment."

MSG is holy ground, the beating heart of New York City, the site of hundreds of historic performances. Popes have appeared here. Marilyn Monroe sang her iconic Happy Birthday serenade to JFK here. Billy Joel played 100 shows here. Muhammad Ali beat Joe Frazier in the Fight of the Century here. The building itself is a living, breathing character in the stories that get told here.

This historic landmark is the setting for the most important game of the Spurs' lives, and the stakes are pretty much life and death. No team has ever come back in the Finals after losing the first two games on their home floor. A road win makes it as close as it can be after three games, a loss all but ends their season. The Spurs understand the stage they're on, and the stakes, and the magnitude of what they have to accomplish.

Asked if all the extra circumstances surrounding the game are a distraction, Wembanyama didn't think so.

"Not really," he said. "I think it could be, but isolating myself is something I've practiced over the years. I think I'm good at it. So it's not a problem. This is similar to something media-wise like the Olympics."

Second-year Spur Stephon Castle is also no stranger to the spotlight after winning the NCAA national championship with UConn, then becoming a teammate of the brightest young star in the NBA.

"Coming off the year I had in college, I was kind of around it, obviously being in the natty," Castle said. "Coming from that to playing with Vic, obviously a lot of eyes on us... I don't think it's something that we're not used to."

Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) cuts the basketball net after winning the Men's NCAA national championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"This is what we worked for, this is the spot we dreamed of being in," Castle said. "We're here now, we're trying to take full advantage of that... Once you get past the fact that we're playing in the Finals, you're on this big stage that you dreamed of, it's still basketball. We got to lock back in and focus on our details and try and win the next game."

The sentiment shared by Castle wasn't an uncommon one. There's an understanding of the gravity of the moment, and a focus on treating it like any other basketball game and also the most important game they've ever played all at once.

"It's just a blessing to be a part of this, to be in the Finals. As a young kid it's something that you dream of, especially playing here in Madison Square Garden," Vassell said. "But once it's game time and the ball gets thrown in the air, all that kind of goes out the window. You're playing basketball, the same game that you played your whole life. You just got to be super locked in and focused. I know that with everybody through the locker room, with Vic, Steph, the coaching staff, everybody is super locked in and we're excited for the challenge."

Part of the challenge will undoubtedly be the crowd, the raucous environment, the mayhem of it all. But the Spurs just won two Conference Finals games on the road against the defending champions in one of the loudest arenas in the league. They're hoping to lean on all of that experience to generate some peace and quiet.

"We got to try to come out, and obviously easier said than done, but try to take the crowd out of it as quickly as possible," De'Aaron Fox said. "I think even like our Game 7, we never really let the crowd get into the game. Obviously, easier said than done. But just trying to negate some of their runs. You know you're going to come in here, it's going to be loud... I don't want to use the word 'hostile,' but it's going to be hostile."

May 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks fans react during the fourth quarter of game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

An entire city full of 8 million main characters is screaming 'Knicks in Four' at any camera they see. Bing Bong Nation has never been bolder. Of course there's confidence after taking two on the road and winning 13 playoff games in a row, but all this chicken counting puts even more pressure on this team to deliver. Ask any New Yorker and they'll tell you that it would be the most Knicks thing of all time if they fell apart just when it seemed inevitable that they'd lift the Larry O'Brien trophy.

"At the end of the day it's first to four," Castle said. "At this point in the season it doesn't really matter whether you're playing at home or away, teams are playing their best brand of basketball. Trying to figure out how to win basketball games is the most important thing. I mean, yeah, going down 0-2 at home is something we definitely didn't want to do. Going back and watching it, those were very winnable games. I think the next two are very winnable games, too."

The most important game of their lives is the next one, as has been the case for the Spurs in every game in the last month and a half.

"I think the key is acceptance a lot of times, taking a step back, realizing all the journey that's behind us and what's ahead of us," Wembanyama said. "Just being okay with who I am, where I am, what I'm doing. I think this is everything that I wished for. There's really no reason to overthink it. I mean, this is what I'm built for."

A Special Homecoming For Several Spurs (And One Spurs Writer)

Playing in the Finals at the Garden is a dream come true for any hooper, the same way covering the Finals here is a dream come true for any journalist. And for anyone who grew up nearby, it's hard to put into words how much this all means.

I know that because I was born in Queens and raised on Long Island, about an hour train ride from the Mecca.

I saw Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a game winner here when he was 22, a few weeks before his first All-Star Game and four years before the fully-formed Greek Freak led his team to a comeback down 0-2 in the Finals.

I saw the Stanley Cup Final here, as the city hoped and believed that an end to the Rangers' title drought was coming. They didn't get it done, but Henrik Lundqvist will always be special to me. I will never forget the feeling of walking into the building for the first Cup Final Game there in 20 years, feeling the nervous energy of the whole city all at once.

I saw Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street band here, a New Jerseyan so cool that New Yorkers claim him. I saw U2 here, and Phish as they shook the building on the 13th night of their residency.

At 13 I was so close to the stage for Green Day that I could feel the heat from the pyrotechnics. They pulled a kid my age up on the stage to play guitar with them for a song. He grabbed the microphone at the end, and with the brash confidence of all New Yorkers combined he yelled, "THANK YOU MADISON SQUARE" to the biggest cheers of the night. Billy Joe Armstrong smiled ear to ear and told him to keep the guitar.

That kid lived the dream that every kid growing up here dreams, that one day they'll be the one on this hallowed stage performing in front of New York City and the world. It's why I've been selfishly hoping for this Finals matchup since the Knicks and Spurs faced off in the NBA Cup. For almost six months, I manifested/fantasized about coming home to cover Victor Wembanyama's first Finals at MSG. What a meaningful moment in basketball history that would be.

How special it would be to return home as the best version of me that has ever existed, to do my dream job and see my baby sister who is all grown up, and my best friend from preschool, and my mom who took me to all those shows at the World's Most Famous Arena, who instilled my love for live events and gave me the tools and inspiration to pursue my dreams.

When that fantasy became a reality as the Spurs won Game 7 in Oklahoma City, I felt deep in my soul how special and how meaningful this is. I knew that a couple of guys in San Antonio's locker room would feel the same, and I knew that I had to ask Julian Champagnie and Dylan Harper about it.

Before he was drafted out of Rutgers to San Antonio, Harper spent the entirety of his young life in north Jersey. When I started my question by mentioning where he was from, he didn't need to hear the rest. He was almost starstruck as he spoke about what this means.

"I haven't really processed it," he said, reverent and reflective. "When we made it to the Western Conference Finals, and I knew that there's a chance we can go there, it was surreal. I've been to so many Knicks playoff games. I live 25, 30 minutes from the arena, so I know it's gonna be a whole lot of tickets I get asked for, but my phone will be off for that. But just a dream come true, it's a blessing. It's kind of where I've always wanted to play at for the Finals, and I think that if you would have told me this last year, I would have told you you're crazy."

"I've been to so many Knicks playoff games, Knicks games - I live 25, 30 minutes from the arena. I know there's going to be a whole lot of tickets I'll be asked for."



Dylan Harper on growing up a Knicks fan and now facing them in the NBA Finals: pic.twitter.com/XzlJJTTsrf — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) May 31, 2026

Harper knows what Knicks fans are like, and hordes of them descended on San Antonio for Games 1 and 2. He'll try to feed off all that energy and take it out of the building.

"I feel like we kind of got a taste of it a little bit in San Antonio," he said before Game 3. "I think that next game tomorrow is going to be electric. I think it's going to be through the roof. I think it's going to be everything that I've kind of seen or dreamed of times 10... You have to use that type of excitement and that gratefulness just as fuel, use it as fuel to go and win games like this in the Garden. If you want to go win, you got to be greedy in a sense. I feel like I'm kind of used my excitement to be here, my excitement to play 45 minutes from home as fuel to the fire."

Julian Champagnie scored 20 in that Game 7, and as he reminisced about his own unlikely journey to this point I got the microphone ready to ask him about where he was from. As he finished his response, he thanked the Spurs for taking a chance on a kid from Brooklyn and waited for the next question. It was a lob off the backboard from the universe, a moment that was meant to be, a perfect setup for a joyful exchange.

"Speaking of a kid from Brooklyn man-" I started before he cocked his head and smiled so hard his cheeks almost touched his ears.

"Talk to me! Talk to me!" he interrupted, absolutely beaming.

Julian Champagnie thought his career was over when he got cut at 22



As a fellow New Yorker, incredibly special to ask this kid from Brooklyn what it means to play his first NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/LQ0iJFF2P0 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) May 31, 2026

In the 11 years that I've been pursuing this career, every question I've ever asked a player or coach has been devoid of emotion. That's the job of a journalist. But in that moment, the excitement came out and I'm glad it did because the best way to tell the story was to stop being a journalist for a moment and to instead be one excited New Yorker geeking out with another excited New Yorker about coming home to MSG.

"You talk to me man! What does that sound like to you? You're playing your first Finals at the Garden man," I replied, off camera and smiling just as hard as he was.

"That's every kid's dream," he said. "I remember my first time actually playing in the Garden. I was at St. Johns and I was just like in awe of how much greatness has gone through there and what that means for a kid from the city. Being that now we get to go play against them for a championship, that's personal. I get to go home, I get to see family, I get to play in front of a lot of my family. My family hasn't come to no games yet, I've been keeping it strictly basketball right now, and when the Knicks made the championship I told them, we get this done you guys can come to every game if you want to."

"It's up the block," he said. "I've passed by there so many times, I've played in there so many times, so being able to go back there and compete for a championship? There's no better feeling."

Champagnie knows better than anyone how much this moment means for the city, for Knicks fans. He has friends and maybe even blood relatives who might give him a big hug when they see him and say, " I love you man, but the Spurs will be back and we've been waiting for this since Richard Nixon was president."

With love, Champagnie hopes to send them all home sad.

"I have a lot of friends who are New York fans, and I just... I would love to spoil their plans," he said.