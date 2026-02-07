Preview: Key Players on Injury Report Ahead of Spurs vs. Mavericks

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs are set for a rematch against the Dallas Mavericks, and they might be missing some key contributors in the last home game they'll play in San Antonio for nearly a month.

The Spurs have two road games in California before the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, and will start their annual Rodeo Road Trip with a pair of games in Austin before an east-coast swing they'll return from on March 5. They could definitely use the upcoming break, as we've reached the point in the season where guys are banged up all up and down the roster.

Starting at the top, star point guard De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable with back soreness. Stephon Castle came off the bench on a minutes restriction as he returned from his own minor injury in the last game, but Mitch Johnson clarified that he's a starter when fully healthy. They'll need him tonight, with or without Fox.

Also listed as questionable is backup big man Luke Kornet, who missed the previous game in Dallas nursing adductor tightness and ankle soreness. There isn't another 7-footer behind him on the depth chart, and in the 135-123 win over the Mavericks on Thursday Mitch Johnson pieced it together with Carter Bryant, Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson taking on some small-ball five duties.

The guy who is best suited to play that position has been upgraded on the injury report after remaining on the roster through the trade deadline amid reports he could be moved. Jeremy Sochan is now listed as questionable after missing the previous six games, and emergency center is one of the best ways for the team to deploy him and for the 22-year-old defensive specialist to demonstrate his value ahead of restricted free agency this summer.

On Thursday night in Dallas all eyes were on the battle between Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg, but Naji Marshall sparkled as well and matched Flagg's 32 while shooting 4-7 from deep.

Wembanyama put up 29 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals in San Antonio's 35th win of the season. His minutes have gradually ticked up into the 30s in the last couple of weeks, and in Dallas he played 34 which is the most since he did 38 against the Warriors and missed almost a month with a calf strain.

When

5:00 p.m. Central

Where

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch

Prime Video, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest

Injury Report

SAS:

De'Aaron Fox (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Luke Kornet (ankle, adductor) - QUESTIONABLE

Jeremy Sochan (quad) - QUESTIONABLE

Lindy Waters III (knee) - OUT

David Jones Garcia (two-way) - OUT

Harrison Ingram (Two-Way) - QUESTIONABLE

Stanley Umude (Two-Way) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL: