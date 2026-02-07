Preview: Key Players on Injury Report Ahead of Spurs vs. Mavericks
In this story:
SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs are set for a rematch against the Dallas Mavericks, and they might be missing some key contributors in the last home game they'll play in San Antonio for nearly a month.
The Spurs have two road games in California before the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, and will start their annual Rodeo Road Trip with a pair of games in Austin before an east-coast swing they'll return from on March 5. They could definitely use the upcoming break, as we've reached the point in the season where guys are banged up all up and down the roster.
READ MORE: Battered and Bruised, Spurs 'Trust' Themselves Past the Trade Deadline
Starting at the top, star point guard De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable with back soreness. Stephon Castle came off the bench on a minutes restriction as he returned from his own minor injury in the last game, but Mitch Johnson clarified that he's a starter when fully healthy. They'll need him tonight, with or without Fox.
READ MORE: Why De'Aaron Fox Made the Spurs’ Quiet Trade Deadline Make Sense
Also listed as questionable is backup big man Luke Kornet, who missed the previous game in Dallas nursing adductor tightness and ankle soreness. There isn't another 7-footer behind him on the depth chart, and in the 135-123 win over the Mavericks on Thursday Mitch Johnson pieced it together with Carter Bryant, Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson taking on some small-ball five duties.
READ MORE:The Secret to Carter Bryant's Recent Success? Honesty — and a Pair of Clippers
The guy who is best suited to play that position has been upgraded on the injury report after remaining on the roster through the trade deadline amid reports he could be moved. Jeremy Sochan is now listed as questionable after missing the previous six games, and emergency center is one of the best ways for the team to deploy him and for the 22-year-old defensive specialist to demonstrate his value ahead of restricted free agency this summer.
READ MORE: What's Next for Sochan and Spurs After Trade Deadline Drama?
On Thursday night in Dallas all eyes were on the battle between Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg, but Naji Marshall sparkled as well and matched Flagg's 32 while shooting 4-7 from deep.
READ MORE: Wembanyama Outduels Flagg, Spurs Beat Mavericks to Hit Highest Win Total Since 2019
Wembanyama put up 29 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals in San Antonio's 35th win of the season. His minutes have gradually ticked up into the 30s in the last couple of weeks, and in Dallas he played 34 which is the most since he did 38 against the Warriors and missed almost a month with a calf strain.
When
5:00 p.m. Central
Where
Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
How to Watch
Prime Video, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
Injury Report
SAS:
- De'Aaron Fox (back) - QUESTIONABLE
- Luke Kornet (ankle, adductor) - QUESTIONABLE
- Jeremy Sochan (quad) - QUESTIONABLE
- Lindy Waters III (knee) - OUT
- David Jones Garcia (two-way) - OUT
- Harrison Ingram (Two-Way) - QUESTIONABLE
- Stanley Umude (Two-Way) - QUESTIONABLE
DAL:
- Kyrie Irving (knee) - OUT
- Dereck Lively (foot) - OUT
- Khris Middleton (trade pending) - DOUBTFUL
- Tyus Jones (trade pending) - PROBABLE
- Marvin Bagley III (trade pending) - PROBABLE
- AJ Johnson (trade pending) - PROBABLE
- Brandon Williams (leg) - PROBABLE
- Moussa Cisse (Two-Way) - DOUBTFUL
- Ryan Nembhard (Two-Way) - DOUBTFUL
Tom Petrini has covered Spurs basketball for the last decade, first for Project Spurs and then for KENS 5 in San Antonio. After leaving the newsroom he co-founded the Silver and Black Coffee Hour, a weekly podcast where he catches up on Spurs news with friends Aaron Blackerby and Zach Montana. Tom lives in Austin with his partner Jess and their dogs Dottie and Guppy. His other interests include motorsports and making a nice marinara sauce.Follow RealTomPetrini