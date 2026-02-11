Preview: Spurs Visit Shorthanded Warriors Hoping to Extend Winning Streak to Six

The San Antonio Spurs roll into San Francisco on a five-game winning streak, and hope to extend it to six by knocking off the shorthanded Warriors in their last game before All-Star Weekend.

The Spurs' blowout win against some of the Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday gave them five in a row for the third time this year. It's the first time it's happened even once since the last time San Antonio made the playoffs in the 2018-19 season.

This recent stretch has been a test of getting up for games where opponents are banged up, on back-to-backs, and benching their best players. The execution wasn't perfect against an eight-man Thunder rotation that has Oklahoma City under investigation, but the Spurs have taken care of business since.

READ MORE: Behind Castle's 'Phenomenal' 40-Point Triple-Double

No lead is safe in the modern NBA, but the Spurs have protected theirs for basically the entirety of this streak. San Antonio has led for 93% of game time in these contests after jumping out to a double-digit lead against the Lakers and staying ahead until the final buzzer.

"I think playing against, quote unquote 'bad teams' or teams missing players, has been a problem in consistency," said Victor Wembanyama, who put up 37 points in the first half and finished with 40 in 26 minutes. "I think almost every time we've been ready against the top seeds, our record against them shows it, but we've also been bad against below .500 teams. Tonight, in my opinion, we had to make a statement and show progress."

READ MORE: Mitch Johnson Has A Theory On Spurs' All-Star Snub

The Spurs will face another test in this category on Wednesday at Golden State, as Steph Curry headlines the injury report. The recently-acquired Kristaps Porzingis will also be in street clothes for this one.

San Antonio, meanwhile, has their own star guard named Steph who is a bit banged up. Stephon Castle took a hard fall after soaring for a block in the first half against the Lakers last night, and missed the rest of the blowout win. He's listed as questionable for this one with a pelvis contusion.

READ MORE: Injury Update: Spurs Expect Stephon Castle to be 'Really Sore' After Scary Fall

Rookie Carter Bryant just played the best game of his NBA career in his hometown, logging a career-high 16 points in 27 minutes as his stock continues to rise after the trade deadline. That's the most minutes for any Spur last night, so the guys should be pretty well-rested despite the back-to-back.

READ MORE: Why Carter Bryant is Spurs' Next Defensive Star

Before the game, news broke that San Antonio had waived 22-year-old forward Jeremy Sochan. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the former lottery pick is expected to have several options as a free agent. San Antonio creates an open roster spot, and can try to add some depth in the buyout market.

READ MORE: Spurs Officially Waive Jeremy Sochan

When

9:00 p.m. Central

Where

Chase Center, San Francisco, California

How to Watch

FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, ESPN

Injury Report

SAS:

Stephon Castle (pelvis) - QUESTIONABLE

Lindy Waters III (knee) - OUT

GSW: