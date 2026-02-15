LOS ANGELES — Carter Bryant heard a plethora of advice.

Ahead of competing in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest Saturday evening, several teammates solicited the San Antonio Spurs rookie. They all had their own versions of what not to do.

Bismack Biyombo told Bryant not to return to San Antonio if he lost. Dylan Harper told him not to suck. Stephon Castle provided perhaps the only real advice: "Don't miss your first."

De'Aaron Fox took a harsher approach: "Don't waste my time."

"Everybody's got their own nature and way of doing things," Bryant smiled. "You want to take as much advice as you can, but ... you take what you need."

After a slew of missed dunks to begin his season, Bryant, joining Edgar Jones, Johnny Dawkins, Greg Anderson and Castle in Spurs Slam Dunk Contest history, found a rhythm near the rim and proved his ability to "jump out of the gym."

Despite his admittedly puzzling slow start, his teammates held firm in their confidence in him heading into the weekend's festivities.

“I've seen a couple of his dunks,” Castle said, dispelling any rumors that he’d be a jumpable prop. “I think he'll have a good showing out there."

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) competes in the slam dunk contest during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Facing off against Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, Orlando Magic rookie Jase Richardson and Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson with his teammates watching, Bryant connected on every dunk up to the final round.

The contest was his to lose, but several missed attempts in the final round cleared the way for Johnson to take home the hardware. The loss was hard to swallow.

"Losing is the worst thing on planet Earth," Bryant admitted. "It just runs deep. It stings. It hurts ... it's not going to be a feeling that I forget."

Bryant opened the contest with a 360° under-the-rim windmill with one arm that netted him an average score of 46.5. His second dunk — a two-handed windmill off the bounce of a self lob — sent him to the championship with an average score of 49.2

CARTER BRYANT WITH A 50 🔥



He needs a 47.5 on his final attempt to win @ATT Slam Dunk!



— NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2026

Once in the final against Johnson, Bryant had his sights set on two more dunks. No matter the circumstance, he was going to try both.

The 20-year-old opened the final round with a between-the-legs dunk off another self lob. Approaching from halfcourt instead of from the corner one-upped Johnson's prior attempt. It also landed Bryant the only 50 of the contest.

That much offered no consolation. Bryant says finishing is "what the greats do."

"That's like averaging a 40-point triple-double in The Finals and not winning," he said. "Winning takes precedent over everything. Nobody remembers you if you go out and lose."

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16), Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11), San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) and Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) look on in the slam dunk competition during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Before Bryant ultimately settled for a 360° two-handed dunk within the paint, he tried for a between-the-legs lob off the glass that was supposed to turn into a two-handed reverse. Between that and a reverse 360° between-the-legs dunk, Bryant had the advantage.

"Either one," Bryant began, "I knew if I got it down, I was going to win."

After missing his intended final dunk, Bryant trotted to half court to consult Carter. It marked one of the greatest feelings the rookie had ever experienced, despite the miss.

"He told me: 'Keep your composure, go finish the dunk, go put on a show,'" Bryant said.

Bryant scored a 93 between his two final dunks to finish second place behind Johnson, who notched a 97.4. Between Castle and Bryant, the Spurs now have back-to-back dunk contest runner-ups, though unlike Castle, Bryant plans to try again.

He won't forget losing. But he also won't miss a chance to represent his roots.

"All-Star is in Phoenix next year, right?" Bryant, a University of Arizona alum, asked. That's home for me, too. I'd love to get another go."