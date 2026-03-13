Wembanyama Questionable Against Hornets, Harper Added to Spurs Injury Update

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs say that Victor Wembanyama is questionable for their Saturday matinee against the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

He was listed as questionable before San Antonio's Thursday night matchup with the Denver Nuggets, warmed up with ankle braces on as the team said he was truly 50-50, but was ruled out before tipoff. The Spurs fell 134-131, and Wemby can only miss three more games for the rest of the season to remain eligible for MVP, All-NBA, and Defensive Player of the Year.

"It was a close call, because there was a chance he could play," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said after the game. "But, yeah, it was clear that it was the right decision in terms of, there was nothing that we wanted to risk, has kind of been the North Star of every decision we've made or tried to have in terms of our intention with him, and don't think it'll be long term thing. So hopefully the rest will do him good."

Asked if he thought Wembanyama would be able to go against the Hornets on Saturday, Johnson was optimistic but noncommittal.

"I do, but that doesn't mean he will," Johnson said. "You know, it's going to be a wait and see thing. But yeah, I mean, he was pretty close tonight, so again, hopefully the rest serves him well, but if not, then we'll go to the next game."

Wembanyama was clearly missed in the loss to the Nuggets as San Antonio gave up 81 points in the second half and blew a 20-point lead. We probably won't know if he'll go until he goes through his warmup on Saturday morning.

He isn't the only young San Antonio star on the injury report, as rookie Dylan Harper is also listed as questionable with a right calf contusion. He came up a little hobbled after a layup in the third quarter against Denver, but returned to the game.

blink and you'll miss the Slash Bros 💨



📺 @FanDuelSN_SW pic.twitter.com/3A4lfTjfpi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 13, 2026

On a positive note, Harrison Barnes had missed the previous five games with an ankle impingement but returned against Denver for 20 points and seven rebounds.

"Big shots being able to rebound. He always makes the right play," De'Aaron Fox said of his fellow former King. "Good to have him back, and you can count him to make big shots and play smart."

The Spurs also upgraded their Two-Way G-League players Harrison Ingram and Emanuel Miller to questionable. The 6-foot-5 Ingram is averaging 16.2 points and 12.3 rebounds, the most of any player in the G-League with 25 games or more.