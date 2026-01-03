Wembanyama Remains Out With Left Knee Injury, Spurs Report

Victor Wembanyama will miss at least one more game as he recovers from a hyperextended left knee.

The Spurs announced on Saturday afternoon that their superstar big man would not play in the evening's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wemby didn't travel with the team to Indiana for Friday night's win over the Pacers, remaining in San Antonio for additional treatment.

According to multiple media reports Wembanyama's MRI revealed no ligament damage, and there was optimism that he would return this week. It's good news after a scary-looking moment in the fourth quarter of a comeback win over the Knicks when his left knee bent backward slightly during an awkward landing.

Wembanyama himself was the first to report that he felt alright, first to the fans as he limped off the court and then to reporters after the win. He said that he wanted to come back into the game but the team had to hold him back, and added that he expected to be back out there for the next game against the Pacers.

That may have been wishful thinking on his part, as it was never likely that San Antonio would take any unnecessary risks with their franchise cornerstone. He was extremely fortunate to avoid serious injury, and the Spurs aren't going to test their luck by sending him back out there if he's still in any pain.

"It was just wise to keep him home and to make sure that he got all the resources and all the support he could from being there," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said before the game in Indiana. "We're encouraged, we'll just kinda take it day by day."

Johnson added that Devin Vassell would be out a bit longer with a left adductor strain, but didn't anticipate he'd be sidelined too long.

"We'll just kinda have to continue to see how he ramps up and feels, but encouraged by it in terms of, it should not be something that will be nagging him through the year," Johnson said of Vassell. "We just want to get him all the way right."

Johnson has done a solid job of guiding the team to wins in the Wemby-less contests this season, now 10-3 after winning in Indiana on Friday night. Throughout the year he's had to adjust his rotations because of injuries to Wembanyama and other key players like De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, who finished with a combined 65 points in the win over the Pacers.

He's leaned on his depth, from veterans to youngsters and from stars to role players, and navigating that challenge is part of why he earned Western Conference Coach of the Month honors for December.

"We've done a really good job of trying to play consistent to our brand and our identity regardless of who is out there," Johnson said. "Victor not being out there obviously makes that look a lot different I understand that, but I do think our guys have not overreacted to that. Whether that's try to make more plays than they need to or not trusting principles and coaching points we put in when Victor is part of the game."

"It's something that we want to be able to apply and navigate regardless of which lineups are out there, and I think the guys have done a really good job of that," Johnson said.

