CEDAR PARK, Texas — Austin Spurs forward Ochai Agbaji closed out the defensive heavy first quarter, going 1-for-3 in the field and scoring a late 3-pointer for his only basket in the first 12 minutes.

Agbaji, the most experienced NBA veteran on Austin’s roster, exploded down the stretch, finishing with a season high 35 points and leading the Spurs to a dominant 104-86 victory over the Mexico City Capitanes Saturday afternoon at H-E-B Center. Austin improved to 8-0 on its season and is the only remaining undefeated team in the NBA G League.

“Anything you ask him to do, he's gonna do it,” Austin Spurs coach Chris Kent said of Agbaji. “Whatever he can do to help the team. That's what he's all about. Credit to him. He’s a high character individual who wants to do what's best for the group.”

The Spurs — one of the highest scoring offenses in the G League — faced one of the league's better defenses. In his second start, point guard R.J. Davis scored 11 points in the first quarter, contributing half of Austin's points in the defensive slugfest. Davis closed the first with a buzzer beating 3-pointer to give the Spurs a 22-14 lead.

Just like we drew it up😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/vtnZFddWnB — Austin Spurs (@austin_spurs) November 28, 2026

After a slow start, both Austin and Mexico City began trading blows on the offensive end. Agbaji took the reins for Austin, scoring 11 points and banking his second 3-pointer to put the Spurs up late in the second quarter.

“We came out slow in the first half, but the second half we really set the tone, and that started on the defensive end,” Davis said. “I think the maturity — we have a lot of players with a lot of experience.”

In their most productive quarter of the afternoon, Mexico City's Zeke Mayo found success on the floor, scoring 14 points and leading the Capitanes’ offense to a one-possession game at halftime. Austin’s defense closed out the night, limiting Mayo to just three points in the second half.

Defense held the Capitanes to 46 points in the final two quarters, and Mexico City scored zero field goals during a four-minute stretch in the fourth quarter as Austin ballooned its lead to 15 points.

“It's all credit to them,” Kent said. “They go out and execute what we kind of guide them towards. And again, our defense has been pretty good. I think it could have been a little better.”

Building on his impressive second quarter, Agbaji scored 10 points in the third and 11 in the final 12 minutes of the game. He added four rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in the dominant effort.

Davis finished with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in place of the called-up Ja’Kobi Gillespie. Forward Terry Taylor scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds, while fellow big Maliq Brown led the Spurs with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Spurs' deep threats — Jon Elmore and Jayden Nunn produced a combined 20 points, seven boards, five assists, and five steals.

Austin, still holding firm control of the top spot in the South Division, is set to finish its home double-header against Mexico City Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Central at H-E-B Center.