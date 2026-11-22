SAN ANTONIO — Most of the San Antonio Spurs use their game days getting treatment at Victory Capital Performance Center. Some opt for the ice bath. Not Julian Champagnie.

Champagnie makes arrangements with his bed. Consider it his least well-kept secret.

"I sleep all day," Champagnie said at shootaround on Thursday. "I sleep standing up ... if you let me, I'll sleep for four hours in the middle of the day. Don't let me do that, though."

Of course, Champagnie gets his shots up, shows up to practice when he needs to and prepares his body for games. He's played 201 straight in the regular season, dating back to March 5, 2024, when he missed a game against the Houston Rockets with a right ankle sprain.

Since then, sleep has worked well enough for Champagnie, who credits the Spurs' training staff for keeping him healthy and available. Through 16 games this season, he's made four starts in place of injured teammates; the Spurs haven't lost a game with him starting.

Nov 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) celebrates in the second half against the LA Clippers at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, with Dylan Harper expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks with a left hip external rotator strain suffered against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Champagnie will likely find himself in the starting lineup for another extended stretch. For him, the adjustment is mostly mental.

"I think it's more of a mindset thing," Champagnie explained. "Just reminding myself (that I) have to start the game, not come into the game. That's the biggest part."

Harper suffered his injury late in San Antonio's 105-93 loss to the Pistons, slipping on a wet spot near the right wing and falling into the splits. He remained on the floor for several seconds before being helped to the locker room by Keldon Johnson. After further testing, the Spurs learned their second-year guard had avoided a more serious injury.

For Champagnie, that was the most important development.

"Just happy he's not as hurt as he could be," Champagnie said of Harper. "Obviously, we need him ... (but) we've got play team basketball. Some guys will play a little more ... but for the most part, we're all going to go out there and do the same thing."

Replacing Harper's production won't be simple. The 20-year-old has averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 51 percent shooting this season, establishing himself as one of San Antonio's most reliable offensive weapons behind Victor Wembanyama.

Champagnie brings a different skill set. Through 16 games, the forward has averaged 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc. He's connected on 44 of his 104 attempts from deep, giving the Spurs a dependable perimeter threat.

Against the LA Clippers on Thursday, Champagnie made his fourth start of the season and scored 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including four 3-pointers, in San Antonio's 124-112 victory.

His performance hardly surprised Mitch Johnson, who's no stranger to watching Champagnie open up the Spurs' offense with his perimeter shooting — starting or not.

"He's been doing it for a while," the Spurs' coach said. "When we find someone like him with good passes and catch him in rhythm, I'll take him taking as many shots as he wants."

Nov 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The numbers support Johnson's confidence. San Antonio has outscored opponents by 70 points during Champagnie's minutes this season. Stephon Castle believes Champagnie's success begins with understanding exactly what he's supposed to provide.

"He just focuses on the right things," Castle said. "He knows his strengths, and he plays to them all the time ... he knows what he brings to our team, and we all know what we expect from him every night. I feel like that's where pretty much all his success comes from."

Still, the Spurs haven't been without growing pains when Champagnie joins their starting five. The combination of Champagnie, Castle, Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell has shared approximately 65 minutes this season, posting a minus-48.4 net rating. During those minutes, San Antonio has shot just 18 percent from beyond the arc.

The sample size remains small, and Champagnie, for one, isn't particularly concerned, especially considering that group carried San Antonio to an NBA Finals run in June.

"We'll be just fine figuring out how to kind of get the continuity going again," he said.

That familiarity could prove valuable as San Antonio navigates its latest injury setback. Champagnie has already demonstrated his ability to contribute alongside different combinations of teammates, and his availability has helped make those adjustments possible.

"The training staff," Champagnie said when asked about his durability. "They make sure I come in every day. Whatever's hurting, not feeling too good, they make sure I take care of it."

For the Spurs, having Champagnie available has become especially important. After 201 straight regular season games, they've come to learn he's almost always good to go.

That said, if they let him, he'd sleep for four hours in the middle of the day.

Luckily, starters don't have that kind of time.