SAN ANTONIO — After missing the last four games with a left hip external rotator strain, San Antonio Spurs star Dylan Harper will suit up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

The Spurs listed Harper as QUESTIONABLE on their initial injury report Thursday night before upgrading him to AVAILABLE 45 minutes prior to their final NBA Cup Group Play contest with a spot in the Knockout Rounds on the line. He will come off the bench.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson cited a few reasons for Harper's quick recovery.

"He's done everything that's been asked of him and more," Johnson said during his pregame availability on Friday. "He's really matured in his preparation, recovery (and) just understanding of all the stuff that you have to do to be a professional this league."

Nov 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Harper, Spurs veteran point guard De'Aaron Fox was also upgraded to AVAILABLE to face the Lakers after missing two games with a right shin contusion.

Harper, who slipped on a wet spot in the final minute of the Spurs' 116-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons last week, was expected to miss between 1-to-3 weeks with his hip, putting him on the front end of his recovery window. The Spurs were certainly not complaining.

"He's been a big part of our team since he got here," Stephon Castle said.

This season, Harper is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 51 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent shooting from 3. The point guard joined the Spurs' starting lineup this season next to Castle and De'Aaron Fox, forcing opposing defenses to make decisions that have largely resulted in one of the three reaching the rim.

It's helped that Harper has taken a leap in scoring since his rookie year.

"I think in Year 1, I was trying to figure it out," Harper said. "I was trying to figure out what I liked, what I didn't like. Figuring out the travel, the game planning and all that. I think with everything I went through in Year 1, it has helped me, this year (to) just settle down."

Even as San Antonio has navigated life without Harper for the last week, it's leaned on its other weapons — including Victor Wembanyama — to create offensive advantages.

Castle has continued to take advantage of being left open from 3 while Fox spearheads the group's passing as its leading assister; Wembanyama, meanwhile, dominates at the rim.

"We have so many weapons ... that we know teams can't guard," Castle said in early November. "Whether one guy's having a bad night or a couple guys aren't shooting the ball well ... we have so many guys that can make a play out of nothing. We'll be fine either way."

Nov 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guards Stephon Castle (5) and Dylan Harper (2) celebrate in the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Castle, for one, has enjoyed the additional runtime Harper has received as the Spurs' second-leading scorer. It allows him to defer some of the playmaking to his 20-year-old counterpart.

"Just his ability to read the floor and touch the paint," Castle began. "I think it's fun to play with anybody like that. We have multiple guys on our team that can do that. Having a young guard that does it at that high of a level already is definitely something to look forward to."

While Harper works to find his rhythm again, the Spurs will attempt to build positive momentum by securing a spot in the NBA Cup's Knockout Rounds and beating the Lakers.

Mitch Johnson, asked about the Spurs holding a tiebreaker over other 3-1 teams in the Western Conference due to their high point differential, admitted he wasn't in tune with any advancement scenarios. He said he's had more pressing matters on his mind of late.

Assuming one of them was getting Harper healthy, the coach got his wish.

"I think our medical team is as good as it gets," Johnson said, "so that's a good recipe. Just, again, very thankful that it wasn't as serious as it may have looked to some of our eyes."