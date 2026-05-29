Orlando Magic Reportedly Hiring Spurs' Sean Sweeney As Next Head Coach

SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs Associate Head Coach Sean Sweeney will be dropping the words 'Spurs' and 'Associate' from his job title after San Antonio's playoff run is over.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the 41-year-old defensive specialist who joined Mitch Johnson's staff in the offseason as the lead assistant will become the next head coach of the Orlando Magic.

"Sweeney gets this job during a process that also included finalists in Billy Donovan and Jeff Van Gundy," Charania said. "Now Sweeney will finish up the rest of this postseason on the Spurs bench. We know his value to Mitch Johnson throughout this first season overall for him in San Antonio, running the defense, one of the top defensive teams in the NBA, a 28-win improvement from last season."

Discussing the Orlando Magic choosing San Antonio's Sean Sweeney as their new head coach for NBA Today with @malika_andrews: pic.twitter.com/5hnwTmsb8z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2026

"I'm told Sean Sweeney really clinched this job in a meeting with ownership in San Antonio on an off day on Wednesday," Charania said. "He's coached stars like Giannis, Luka Doncic, now Wemby and Stephon Castle, and now will take over a team that has Eastern Conference contending aspirations."

Sweeney joined the Spurs after stints as an assistant in Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Denver, and Dallas, with those Mavericks teams reaching the Finals in 2024. The Spurs lured him away from their in-state rivals with an elevated title and an opportunity to build a world-beating defense around Victor Wembanyama. In under a year, he's done just that.

"We had some conversations, and I just took a liking to his ability to articulate his basketball philosophy and what he thought about the game and NBA coaching in general, in terms of competitiveness and how hard you should coach and holding guys accountable," Johnson said earlier this postseason. "But also the modern, creative part and thinking outside the box, and the more that we talked the more that it felt like a good fit."

"He felt like someone with his experience and the resume that he's had, coaching obiously with Jason Kidd for a while, who is one of the best to do it, and the experience he's had, the success that he's had, the stops he's been with the responsibility he's been given, felt like a really good fit, especially the more I got to talk to him and get to know him," Johnson said then. "Fresh ideas and thoughts were appropriate at the time for myself."

It might sound easy to form a team defensive concept around a player as dominant as Wembanyama, but San Antonio had a bottom-five team defense just last year. Sweeney has taught this young group a number of bedrock principles complex schemes to truly capitalize on the 7-foot-4 center's unique range and skills on that end of the floor. He has them playing on a string.

"They got all the marks of a great defense," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "They've got, obviously, the rim protection speaks for itself, but they have great point of attack defenders that are highly aggressive and that really make you uncomfortable on the perimeter with that behind them. And then they're competent, they've got schemes, they're organized, they're disciplined, they're well coached, so all the all the things you need to be a really good defense, they check all the boxes."

Asked how much credit Sweeney deserves for the turnaround, Wembanyama said, "All of it."

The Spurs reached Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals sporting an elite defensive rating of 104 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs, despite facing teams led by some of the best scorers in the game like Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The decision to trap Ant payed dividends, and the biggest chess move of the playoffs was the choice to guard the MVP a bit more straight up.

The Magic ranked 13th defensively during the regular season, and fired head coach Jamahl Mosley after they fell in seven games against the Detroit Pistons in the first round.