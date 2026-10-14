Despite the San Antonio Spurs ruling out 9 of their players for their third preseason game against the Utah Jazz, they had multiple players shine in their 119-109 loss to Utah.

Second-round pick Ja'Kobi Gillespie delivered a breakout performance, finishing with 25 points on 64.3 percent shooting, three assists and three steals. The rookie guard looked comfortable against Utah and helped fuel a 22-3 fourth-quarter run that brought San Antonio back.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson praised Gillespie's defensive effort, pace and willingness to attack while continuing to share the basketball.

"He's a guy that, in terms of what we're looking for from every single person on our roster, the way that he's guarding and competing, sharing the basketball, playing with pace, being aggressive, attacking, (is doing a good job)," Johnson said.

Oct 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (17) drives on Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) in the first quarter at Delta Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Rookie center Tarris Reed Jr. also stood out, grabbing 17 rebounds, including eight offensive boards, in 24 minutes. He added four steals and a block. Reed has made the most of his extended preseason minutes, continuing to show the value he could bring to San Antonio's frontcourt.

“Rebounding is one of those where you don’t really get free ones, so if you go get 17 of them, that means you’re working,” Johnson said. “I love the physicality and the motor he’s playing with. He just has a nose for the ball and typically that’s a very valuable skill set, ” said Mitch Johnson of Reed.

With a starting opportunity, veteran Harrison Barnes showed how he fits on this team yet again, scoring 19 points in 23 minutes. Jordan McLaughlin, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie also contributed to the scoring effort, all finishing in double figures.

Even 30-year old rookie Jon Elmore, who is competing for the teams final roster spot, scored his first preseason bucket.

Jon Elmore records his first NBA preseason bucket 🎯



A special moment for the 30-year-old rookie! pic.twitter.com/j9tgs1HYHz — NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2026

The Spurs have yet to win a preseason game, but the team remains focused on preparing for the regular season, now just one week away. Before then, San Antonio will host the Phoenix Suns in a preseason rematch at home. It will be the Spurs' fourth of five preseason games.

Starting Lineups

The starting lineups for both teams remain uncertain.

Because teams do not have to report injuries ahead of time during the preseason, coaches have taken the opportunities to rest key players and experiment with different rotations.

Phoenix continues to develop chemistry under coach Jordan Ott, with Dillon Brooks, Luke Kennard and Jalen Green among the standouts in its previous matchup against San Antonio.

Second-year center Khaman Maluach also impressed, grabbing 15 rebounds as the Suns continue to evaluate their options at center with Mark Williams sidelined. Maluach started ahead of Oso Ighodaro in the teams' previous meeting.

Per The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, Brooks, Green, Ighodaro, Devin Booker, Miles Bridges and Collin Gillespie did not participate in Wednesday morning's shootaround. They are not expected to suit up against Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

As for San Antonio, Mitch Johnson started McLaughlin, Champagnie, Barnes, Keldon Johnson and Luke Kornet against Utah. The rest of Wednesday's lineup remains to be seen, as Tobias Harris remains sidelined with a calf injury, while rookie center Jayden Quaintance continues to recover from knee surgery.

Carter Bryant has not played since rolling his ankle against the Suns in Phoenix, and De’Aaron Fox has yet to play since being ruled out in the teams first preseason game with hip tightness. The Spurs are optimistic that both players will return on Wednesday.

Carter Bryant is still dealing with an ankle injury from the Suns game, but it isn’t considered major. Most of these names are out for rest — a pre-planned decision by the #Spurs. Jayden Quaintance and Tobias Harris are the obvious exceptions. #PorVida https://t.co/n1oxq2FA83 — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) October 12, 2026

If Fox returns, Johnson could finally debut the three-guard lineup featuring Fox, Castle and Harper that was originally planned for the team's preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 8.

What to Watch For

With the preseason nearing its end, the Spurs have two more opportunities to prepare for their regular-season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 20.

May 22, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) stand together under the basket in the first half of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Photo via NBA.com

"Not trying to overreact or be ridiculous," Johnson said after the Spurs' 102-98 loss to the Suns, "but we need to play to the identity and the style of play and the fundamentals that we're fully aware that we're supposed to."

Wednesday's matchup will offer another opportunity to evaluate rotations, build chemistry and potentially see San Antonio's expected starters share the floor.

The Spurs will also look to build on the energy shown by their younger players, particularly Gillespie and Reed. The team remains confident it can find its rhythm before the games begin to count.

"Obviously, we want to start the season off right and start off on fire, but it takes time,” Stephon Castle said.

Ahead of the Spurs’ preseason rematch against the Suns, here’s everything you need to know:

WHO:

Phoenix Suns (1-2)

San Antonio Spurs (0-3)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Oct. 14 (Tipoff 7 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

NBA League Pass, DAZN

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

PHX:

Mark Williams (shoulder) - OUT

Devin Booker (rest) - OUT

Jalen Green (rest) - OUT

Miles Bridges (rest) - OUT

Dillon Brooks (rest) - OUT

Collin Gillespie (rest) - OUT

Oso Ighodaro (rest) - OUT